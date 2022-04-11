You are here: Home - News -

Natwest releases no-fee high LTV products and ups rates

  11/04/2022
Natwest has introduced a raft of higher loan to value (LTV) and fee-free residential and first-time buyer products for new business customers and increased its rates by 0.23 per cent.

On the core residential side, the lender has brought out 12 products for purchase and remortgage between 80 and 90 per cent loan to value.

This includes a two-year fixed purchase product at 80 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.67 per cent. Its remortgage equivalent also has the same rate.

At 90 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed rate purchase product sits at a rate of 2.77 per cent, whilst its remortgage product at the same LTV is 2.89 per cent.

Its five-year fixed purchase product rate at 80 per cent LTV is priced at 2.76 per cent, and its remortgage equivalent mirrors the new rate.

At 90 per cent LTV Natwest’s purchase product has a rate of 2.98 per cent, whilst its remortgage equivalent at the same LTV is priced at 3.25 per cent.

The BS has also brought out four first-time buyer products with no product fee and £750 cashback at 85 and 90 per cent LTV.

Its two-year fixed rate purchase product at 85 per cent LTV is priced at 3.05 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate version has a rate of 3.07 per cent.

The two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has a rate of 3.08 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV is priced at 3.17 per cent.

Residential, first-time buyer and green mortgage rates increased

Natwest has increased rates for select products in its first-time buyer range by up to 0.23 per cent.

This includes its two-year fixed rate purchase at 85 per cent has gone up from 2.5 per cent to 2.73 per cent, and at 90 per cent LTV the rate has increased from 2.53 per cent to 2.75 per cent.

The products come with a £995 product fee and £750 cashback.

The lender has also increased the rates in its new business residential range by up to 0.07 per cent.

This includes its five-year fixed rate purchase at 60 per cent LTV which has risen from 2.24 per cent to 2.31 per cent. Its 75 per cent LTV with the same term has also risen from 2.24 per cent to 2.31 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate remortgage at 90 per cent LTV has risen from 2.54 per cent to 2.6 per cent. The above trio have a £995 product fee.

The rate for its mortgage guarantee has increased from 3.04 per cent to 3.09 per cent with no product fee and £750 cashback.

Natwest has also upped its green mortgage offering by 0.07 per cent, which comes with £995 product fee and £350 cashback.

Its five-year fixed rate purchase at 60 per cent LTV has risen from 2.23 per cent to 2.3 per cent, and the rate increase is the same for its 75 per cent LTV product.

