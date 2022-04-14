Clydesdale Bank ups select rates by up to 0.2 per cent

Clydesdale Bank will increase select higher loan to value (LTV), professional and newly qualified professional and buy-to-let (BTL) products by up to 0.2 per cent.

In an update to brokers, the lender said that rates for two and five-year fixed rates between 75 and 90 per cent LTV would rise by up to 0.2 per cent.

This includes its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV, which has risen from 2.54 per cent to 2.74 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV and with no-fee has risen from 2.75 per cent to 2.81 per cent.

Selected BTL products at 60 per cent LTV will also go up by around 0.15 per cent, including its five-year fixed rate which has gone from 2.29 per cent to 2.44 per cent.

It added that two and five-year fixed rates between 65 and 85 per cent LTV for loans over £1m would be upped by up to 0.1 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed rates in its professional and newly qualified professional range will be increased by up to 0.16 per cent.