You are here: Home - News -

News

Clydesdale Bank ups select rates by up to 0.2 per cent

by:
  • 14/04/2022
  • 0
Clydesdale Bank ups select rates by up to 0.2 per cent
Clydesdale Bank will increase select higher loan to value (LTV), professional and newly qualified professional and buy-to-let (BTL) products by up to 0.2 per cent.

In an update to brokers, the lender said that rates for two and five-year fixed rates between 75 and 90 per cent LTV would rise by up to 0.2 per cent.

This includes its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV, which has risen from 2.54 per cent to 2.74 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV and with no-fee has risen from 2.75 per cent to 2.81 per cent.

Selected BTL products at 60 per cent LTV will also go up by around 0.15 per cent, including its five-year fixed rate which has gone from 2.29 per cent to 2.44 per cent.

It added that two and five-year fixed rates between 65 and 85 per cent LTV for loans over £1m would be upped by up to 0.1 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed rates in its professional and newly qualified professional range will be increased by up to 0.16 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.