The British Mortgage Awards 2022 finalists announced

The British Mortgage Awards 2022 shortlists for broker, lender and business leader finalists have been revealed.

The awards recognise exceptional individuals in the mortgage sector. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists.

Broker

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Amy Baptiste, LDNfinance

Chantelle Halley, Brightstar Financial

Becca Howlett, The Mortgage Broker

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon

Graeme Lockwood, Alexander Hall Associates

Sy Nathan, Dynamo

Fiona Simpson, The Mortgage Broker

Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Edward Cook, Wilson Cook

Stuart Ockleford, Coreco

Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker

First-Time Buyer sponsored by Barclays

Annabel Dixon, Alexander Hall Associates

Tara Panayi, Just Mortgages

Jamie Scott, L&C Mortgages

General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure

Kelsey Harrison, Vita

Anais Middleton, Heron Financial

Gavin Poulton, Just Mortgages

Large Loans

Andrew Chalton, LDNfinance

Nadeen Hall, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Julian Ingall, Coreco

Later Life Lending

Darren Johncock, HMFC wealth

Matthew Phillips, Age Partnership

Lee Staniford, Equity Release Experts

New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Adam Davis, Just Mortgages

Shafeen Daya, Alexander Hall Associates

Scott Richford, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Overall

Gemma Pritchard, Countrywide Mortgages

Danny Smith, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Matthew Tillbury, Just Mortgages

Protection sponsored by HSBC Life

Wendy Whyte, First Mortgage

Corey Greenway, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Apurve Kaushik, Allen & Harris

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries

Debra Bowskill, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Gethin Davies, Just Mortgages

George Sanford, Vibe Finance

Business Leader

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Adrian Anderson, Anderson Harris

Joe Childes, Right Choice Mortgages

Kim McGinley, Vibe Finance

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions

Andrew Montlake, Coreco

Anthony Rose, LDNfinance

Sarah Tucker, The Mortgage Mum

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Steve Auckland, Age Partnership

Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau

John Phillips, Just Mortgages

Conveyancer

Nick Chadbourne, LMS

Karen Rodrigues, eConveyancer

Alan Young, Optimus

Development and Innovation Advocate

Maria Harris, Digital Cat Consultancy

Matt Lowndes, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Richard Merrett, Simplybiz Mortgages

Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by Uinsure

Steve Bryan, The Exeter

Louise Colley, Zurich Intermediary Group

Martin Schultheiss, Uinsure

Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame

Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages

John Goodall, Landbay

Charles Morley, Metro Bank

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by PMS

Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group

Jeremy Duncombe, Accord Mortgages

Chris Pearson, HSBC UK

Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions

Robert Hunt, Paradigm Mortgage Services

Lisa Martin, TMA Club

Martin Reynolds, Simplybiz Mortgages

Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Rob Clifford, Stonebridge

Ross Liston, Sesame

Toni Smith, Primis Mortgage Network

Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Mobeen Akram, Mortgage Advice Bureau

William Lloyd-Hayward, Brightstar Financial

Liz Syms, Connect Mortgages

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveying Services

Peter Hughes, Gateway Surveyors

Simon Jackson, SDL Surveying

Lender

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall

Nick Jury, Lloyds Banking Group

Jason Neighbour, Santander for intermediaries

Laura Underdown, HSBC UK

Head of Sales or National Accounts

Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money

Rachael Hunnisett, Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Kay Westgarth, Standard Life Home Finance

Operations/Credit Risk

Jon Cole, HSBC UK

Chris Delaney, Santander for intermediaries

Katia Petlitskaya, Virgin Money

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership

Alison Hurley, Metro Bank

Ross Macleod, Virgin Money

Achile Mayala, HSBC UK