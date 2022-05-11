You are here: Home - News -

News

The British Mortgage Awards 2022 finalists announced

by:
  • 11/05/2022
  • 0
The British Mortgage Awards 2022 finalists announced
The British Mortgage Awards 2022 shortlists for broker, lender and business leader finalists have been revealed.

 

The awards recognise exceptional individuals in the mortgage sector. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists. 

 

Broker  

Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money 

Amy Baptiste, LDNfinance 

Chantelle Halley, Brightstar Financial 

Becca Howlett, The Mortgage Broker 

 

Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon 

Graeme Lockwood, Alexander Hall Associates 

Sy Nathan, Dynamo 

Fiona Simpson, The Mortgage Broker 

 

Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries  

Edward Cook, Wilson Cook 

Stuart Ockleford, Coreco 

Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker 

 

First-Time Buyer sponsored by Barclays 

Annabel Dixon, Alexander Hall Associates 

Tara Panayi, Just Mortgages 

Jamie Scott, L&C Mortgages 

 

General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure

Kelsey Harrison, Vita 

Anais Middleton, Heron Financial 

Gavin Poulton, Just Mortgages 

 

Large Loans 

Andrew Chalton, LDNfinance 

Nadeen Hall, Mortgage Advice Bureau 

Julian Ingall, Coreco 

 

Later Life Lending 

Darren Johncock, HMFC wealth 

Matthew Phillips, Age Partnership 

Lee Staniford, Equity Release Experts 

 

New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries  

Adam Davis, Just Mortgages 

Shafeen Daya, Alexander Hall Associates 

Scott Richford, Mortgage Advice Bureau 

 

Overall 

Gemma Pritchard, Countrywide Mortgages 

Danny Smith, Mortgage Advice Bureau 

Matthew Tillbury, Just Mortgages 

 

Protection sponsored by HSBC Life  

Wendy Whyte, First Mortgage 

Corey Greenway, Mortgage Advice Bureau 

Apurve Kaushik, Allen & Harris 

 

Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries 

Debra Bowskill, Mortgage Advice Bureau 

Gethin Davies, Just Mortgages 

George Sanford, Vibe Finance 

 

Business Leader 

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK 

Adrian Anderson, Anderson Harris 

Joe Childes, Right Choice Mortgages 

Kim McGinley, Vibe Finance 

 

Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions  

Andrew Montlake, Coreco 

Anthony Rose, LDNfinance 

Sarah Tucker, The Mortgage Mum 

 

Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries 

Steve Auckland, Age Partnership 

Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau 

John Phillips, Just Mortgages 

 

Conveyancer 

Nick Chadbourne, LMS 

Karen Rodrigues, eConveyancer 

Alan Young, Optimus 

 

Development and Innovation Advocate 

Maria Harris, Digital Cat Consultancy 

Matt Lowndes, Mortgage Advice Bureau 

Richard Merrett, Simplybiz Mortgages 

 

Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by Uinsure 

Steve Bryan, The Exeter 

Louise Colley, Zurich Intermediary Group 

Martin Schultheiss, Uinsure 

 

Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame 

Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages 

John Goodall, Landbay 

Charles Morley, Metro Bank 

 

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by PMS  

Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group 

Jeremy Duncombe, Accord Mortgages 

Chris Pearson, HSBC UK 

 

Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions  

Robert Hunt, Paradigm Mortgage Services 

Lisa Martin, TMA Club 

Martin Reynolds, Simplybiz Mortgages 

 

Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries  

Rob Clifford, Stonebridge 

Ross Liston, Sesame 

Toni Smith, Primis Mortgage Network 

 

Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages 

Mobeen Akram, Mortgage Advice Bureau 

William Lloyd-Hayward, Brightstar Financial 

Liz Syms, Connect Mortgages 

 

Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain  

Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveying Services 

Peter Hughes, Gateway Surveyors 

Simon Jackson, SDL Surveying 

 

Lender 

Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall

Nick Jury, Lloyds Banking Group 

Jason Neighbour, Santander for intermediaries 

Laura Underdown, HSBC UK 

 

Head of Sales or National Accounts 

Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money 

Rachael Hunnisett, Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries 

Kay Westgarth, Standard Life Home Finance 

 

Operations/Credit Risk 

Jon Cole, HSBC UK 

Chris Delaney, Santander for intermediaries 

Katia Petlitskaya, Virgin Money 

 

Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership 

Alison Hurley, Metro Bank 

Ross Macleod, Virgin Money 

Achile Mayala, HSBC UK 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/