The British Mortgage Awards 2022 finalists announced

The awards recognise exceptional individuals in the mortgage sector. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists.
Broker
Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Amy Baptiste, LDNfinance
Chantelle Halley, Brightstar Financial
Becca Howlett, The Mortgage Broker
Buy to Let sponsored by Paragon
Graeme Lockwood, Alexander Hall Associates
Sy Nathan, Dynamo
Fiona Simpson, The Mortgage Broker
Complex Credit sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Edward Cook, Wilson Cook
Stuart Ockleford, Coreco
Jodi Spreadbury, The Mortgage Broker
First-Time Buyer sponsored by Barclays
Annabel Dixon, Alexander Hall Associates
Tara Panayi, Just Mortgages
Jamie Scott, L&C Mortgages
General Insurance sponsored by Uinsure
Kelsey Harrison, Vita
Anais Middleton, Heron Financial
Gavin Poulton, Just Mortgages
Large Loans
Andrew Chalton, LDNfinance
Nadeen Hall, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Julian Ingall, Coreco
Later Life Lending
Darren Johncock, HMFC wealth
Matthew Phillips, Age Partnership
Lee Staniford, Equity Release Experts
New Build sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Adam Davis, Just Mortgages
Shafeen Daya, Alexander Hall Associates
Scott Richford, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Overall
Gemma Pritchard, Countrywide Mortgages
Danny Smith, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Matthew Tillbury, Just Mortgages
Protection sponsored by HSBC Life
Wendy Whyte, First Mortgage
Corey Greenway, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Apurve Kaushik, Allen & Harris
Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Coventry for Intermediaries
Debra Bowskill, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Gethin Davies, Just Mortgages
George Sanford, Vibe Finance
Business Leader
Broker (fewer than 10 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Adrian Anderson, Anderson Harris
Joe Childes, Right Choice Mortgages
Kim McGinley, Vibe Finance
Broker (11 to 50 advisers) sponsored by NatWest Intermediary Solutions
Andrew Montlake, Coreco
Anthony Rose, LDNfinance
Sarah Tucker, The Mortgage Mum
Broker (over 51 advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Steve Auckland, Age Partnership
Peter Brodnicki, Mortgage Advice Bureau
John Phillips, Just Mortgages
Conveyancer
Nick Chadbourne, LMS
Karen Rodrigues, eConveyancer
Alan Young, Optimus
Development and Innovation Advocate
Maria Harris, Digital Cat Consultancy
Matt Lowndes, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Richard Merrett, Simplybiz Mortgages
Protection or General Insurance Provider sponsored by Uinsure
Steve Bryan, The Exeter
Louise Colley, Zurich Intermediary Group
Martin Schultheiss, Uinsure
Intermediary Lender (less than £5bn gross lending p.a) sponsored by Sesame
Steve Cox, Fleet Mortgages
John Goodall, Landbay
Charles Morley, Metro Bank
Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) sponsored by PMS
Esther Dijkstra, Lloyds Banking Group
Jeremy Duncombe, Accord Mortgages
Chris Pearson, HSBC UK
Mortgage Club sponsored by BM Solutions
Robert Hunt, Paradigm Mortgage Services
Lisa Martin, TMA Club
Martin Reynolds, Simplybiz Mortgages
Network sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Rob Clifford, Stonebridge
Ross Liston, Sesame
Toni Smith, Primis Mortgage Network
Specialist Distribution sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Mobeen Akram, Mortgage Advice Bureau
William Lloyd-Hayward, Brightstar Financial
Liz Syms, Connect Mortgages
Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Matthew Cumber, Countrywide Surveying Services
Peter Hughes, Gateway Surveyors
Simon Jackson, SDL Surveying
Lender
Business Development sponsored by Alexander Hall
Nick Jury, Lloyds Banking Group
Jason Neighbour, Santander for intermediaries
Laura Underdown, HSBC UK
Head of Sales or National Accounts
Nicola Goldie, Virgin Money
Rachael Hunnisett, Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Kay Westgarth, Standard Life Home Finance
Operations/Credit Risk
Jon Cole, HSBC UK
Chris Delaney, Santander for intermediaries
Katia Petlitskaya, Virgin Money
Telephony Relationship Manager sponsored by The Openwork Partnership
Alison Hurley, Metro Bank
Ross Macleod, Virgin Money
Achile Mayala, HSBC UK