Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/05/2022

  • 20/05/2022
The news that the Financial Conduct Authority can now strike off firms within 28 days of a first warning that don’t use regulatory permissions was most read this week.

 

Discussions about how to recruit young talent in the industry, how to talk about inflation with clients and how to explain swap rate volatility also garnered interest from readers.

The blocking of Dye and Durham’s buyout by the TM Group also climbed up into the Top 10, along with insights from AMI’s chief executive, Robert Sinclair around consumer duty.

FCA gains ability to strike off firms within a month that don’t use regulatory permissions

Preparing landlords for EPC changes will be key to advice process – Cox

 

 

Degrees don’t matter anymore in the hunt for young talent – Marketwatch

 

 

Inflation becoming ‘hot topic’ for brokers in client discussions ‒ analysis

The lowdown on swap rates – explainer

 

Property firms issued with substantial money laundering fines

Dye and Durham’s buyout of TM Group blocked to avoid higher homebuyer fees

House prices grow by £24,000 in a year – ONS

BSLS2022: Consumer duty ‘much more significant’ for specialist lending sector

 

Aldermore’s intermediary distribution head Nick Parker to depart

 

 

