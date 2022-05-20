Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/05/2022

Discussions about how to recruit young talent in the industry, how to talk about inflation with clients and how to explain swap rate volatility also garnered interest from readers.
The blocking of Dye and Durham’s buyout by the TM Group also climbed up into the Top 10, along with insights from AMI’s chief executive, Robert Sinclair around consumer duty.
FCA gains ability to strike off firms within a month that don’t use regulatory permissions
Preparing landlords for EPC changes will be key to advice process – Cox
Degrees don’t matter anymore in the hunt for young talent – Marketwatch
Inflation becoming ‘hot topic’ for brokers in client discussions ‒ analysis
Property firms issued with substantial money laundering fines
Dye and Durham’s buyout of TM Group blocked to avoid higher homebuyer fees
BSLS2022: Consumer duty ‘much more significant’ for specialist lending sector
Aldermore’s intermediary distribution head Nick Parker to depart