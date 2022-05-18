Dye and Durham’s buyout of TM Group blocked to avoid higher homebuyer fees

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has prevented Dye and Durham’s acquisition of TM Group as it found this could reduce competition and cause homebuyers to pay more for property search services.

Last year, Connells and LSL announced they had disposed of their shares in property data firm TM Group. Connells Group sold its 64.68 per cent shareholding for £58.7m and LSL sold its 32.34 per cent stake for £29.3m. The two deals, announced on the London Stock Exchange, amounted to 97.02 per cent of TM Group’s shares, for £88m.

Dye and Durham, cloud-based software and technology provider, announced it would purchase the company for £91.5m.

The firms did not initially inform the CMA of the merger but after the regulator identified some concerns, an investigation was launched in October last year. This was then referred for an in-depth, independent review in December.

The CMA found that both firms were “two of the largest players” in the supply of property search services and were in close competition with each other before the merger.

The CMA concluded that the acquisition would make them the biggest firm in the sector with limited competition.

The review said the merger could result in higher prices for property search services or worsen service standards.

Property search reports give buyers and sellers information about a property, such as title deeds and planning restrictions, before a sale goes ahead. Reports are orders by conveyancers, solicitors, estate agents and mortgage brokers on behalf of clients and charges for the services are typically included in conveyancing fees.

CMA said the way to address this would be for Dye and Durham to sell TM Group to a suitable buyer.

Richard Feasey, chair of the group conducting this inquiry, said: “Buying and selling property can be a challenging experience for many people and one of the most significant purchases most of us make.

“We need to ensure that fees for search reports are competitive and that we continue to see innovation in digital services to make the process easier and faster.

“By reducing competition in an already concentrated market, we have found that Dye and Durham’s purchase of TM Group could increase the costs and reduce quality in these services.”