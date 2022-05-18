You are here: Home - News -

News

Dye and Durham’s buyout of TM Group blocked to avoid higher homebuyer fees

by:
  • 18/05/2022
  • 0
Dye and Durham’s buyout of TM Group blocked to avoid higher homebuyer fees
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has prevented Dye and Durham’s acquisition of TM Group as it found this could reduce competition and cause homebuyers to pay more for property search services.

 

Last year, Connells and LSL announced they had disposed of their shares in property data firm TM Group. Connells Group sold its 64.68 per cent shareholding for £58.7m and LSL sold its 32.34 per cent stake for £29.3m. The two deals, announced on the London Stock Exchange, amounted to 97.02 per cent of TM Group’s shares, for £88m. 

Dye and Durham, cloud-based software and technology provider, announced it would purchase the company for £91.5m. 

The firms did not initially inform the CMA of the merger but after the regulator identified some concerns, an investigation was launched in October last year. This was then referred for an in-depth, independent review in December. 

The CMA found that both firms were “two of the largest players” in the supply of property search services and were in close competition with each other before the merger. 

The CMA concluded that the acquisition would make them the biggest firm in the sector with limited competition. 

The review said the merger could result in higher prices for property search services or worsen service standards. 

Property search reports give buyers and sellers information about a property, such as title deeds and planning restrictions, before a sale goes ahead. Reports are orders by conveyancers, solicitors, estate agents and mortgage brokers on behalf of clients and charges for the services are typically included in conveyancing fees. 

CMA said the way to address this would be for Dye and Durham to sell TM Group to a suitable buyer. 

Richard Feasey, chair of the group conducting this inquiry, said: “Buying and selling property can be a challenging experience for many people and one of the most significant purchases most of us make. 

“We need to ensure that fees for search reports are competitive and that we continue to see innovation in digital services to make the process easier and faster. 

“By reducing competition in an already concentrated market, we have found that Dye and Durham’s purchase of TM Group could increase the costs and reduce quality in these services.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.