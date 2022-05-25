Central and Mercantile Trust and Bucks BS expand mortgage sales teams – round-up

Specialist lending brands Central and Mercantile Trust has appointed Nicola Hughff as senior business development manager, while Buckinghamshire BS hires Paul Johnson as key account manager.

She joins from The Loans Partnership, where she was senior sales adviser for three years. In total, she has 18 years’ experience in financial services, including a position as underwriter at second charge lender Prestige Finance in 2004.

Hughff then joined broker firm Money Debt and Credit as an adviser in 2010, then in 2013 joined The Loans Warehouse. In 2015, she moved on to Shawbrook as a senior business executive on the mortgage desk.

At Central and Mercile Trust, Hughff will be responsible for creating new relationships, building on existing partnerships and overseeing referral trends for future product development. She will also identify process enhancements and work to maintain service standards.

Hughff will report to Katie Wilsher, head of broker sales.

Central Trust provides residential first and second charge mortgages, while Mercantile Trust offers bridging loans, buy-to-let and commercial mortgages.

Hughff (pictured) said: “My heart has always been in lending and the chance to come and work for Central and Mercantile has not only given me the opportunity to get back into lending but also to provide the platform to make a difference, as both businesses have huge aspirations for growth.

“I have mainly spent my career in the second charge sector so I am relishing the opportunity to be in the bridging and buy-to-let markets, supporting brokers by finding lending solutions that aid good customer outcomes for customers who otherwise remain underserved.”

Maeve Ward, director of commercial operations at Central and Mercantile Trust, added: “People buy people, and it’s hard not to buy into Nicola. She has a vast amount of experience in the specialist lending market across broking and lending and is full of personality.

“She puts service at the heart of everything she does and will go above and beyond to ensure the best possible customer journey. Nicola will be a great asset to both businesses.”

Buckinghamshire BS

Buckinghamshire Building Society has hired Paul Johnson as key account manager to its mortgage sales team in response to growth seen since the start of the year.

The mutual reported net mortgage growth of 12 per cent across England and Wales last year, and said it was seeing an “encouraging start” to 2022.

Johnson joins from Coventry Building Society, where he worked for 23 years as business development manager.

At Buckinghamshire BS, he will cover the Midlands and Wales regions and build on the mutual’s growth planned for this year. The lender will be focusing more on brokers close to Buckinghamshire and as a result.

Julie Hanif, who has worked for the mutual since 2004, will be key account manager for local brokers. The mutual will also recruit a business development manager to cover the remaining southern region.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales for Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “As we continue to see growth and opportunities, we have expanded and restructured the team to provide support to our broker network across England and Wales.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team and wish him all the best in his new role.”