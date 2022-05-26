You are here: Home - News -

News

Zephyr Homeloans brings back seven-year fixed rate deals

by:
  • 26/05/2022
  • 0
Zephyr Homeloans brings back seven-year fixed rate deals
Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has reintroduced seven-year fixed rate deals to its range to support landlords who want “longer-term financial certainty”.

For properties with an Energy Performance Certificate of A to C, the lender will offer a rate of 3.79 per cent up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV).

For properties that have an EPC rating of D and E the rate stands at 3.89 per cent at the same LTV tier.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans said: “Amidst the current rising interest rate environment, our seven-year fixed rate products will help support landlords who are looking for ways to create longer-term financial certainty, and in turn potentially pass on a greater level of security to their tenants.”

Zephyr is the latest lender to bring out seven-year deals, along with Fleet Mortgages, West One Loans, Keystone Property Finance and CHL Mortgages.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/