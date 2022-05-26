Zephyr Homeloans brings back seven-year fixed rate deals

Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has reintroduced seven-year fixed rate deals to its range to support landlords who want “longer-term financial certainty”.

For properties with an Energy Performance Certificate of A to C, the lender will offer a rate of 3.79 per cent up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV).

For properties that have an EPC rating of D and E the rate stands at 3.89 per cent at the same LTV tier.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans said: “Amidst the current rising interest rate environment, our seven-year fixed rate products will help support landlords who are looking for ways to create longer-term financial certainty, and in turn potentially pass on a greater level of security to their tenants.”

Zephyr is the latest lender to bring out seven-year deals, along with Fleet Mortgages, West One Loans, Keystone Property Finance and CHL Mortgages.