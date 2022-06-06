You are here: Home - News -

Limited companies and green renovation among BTL broker opportunities – Syms

  • 06/06/2022
Tax wrappers for portfolio landlords and targeted acquisition for green renovation are among the biggest buy-to-let opportunities identified by our broker panel for 2022 and beyond.

 

 

 

In the third panel debate video, sponsored by Accord Mortgages, Liz Syms, founder of Connect Mortgages and Connect For Intermediaries said although it may seem like ‘more of the same’, the industry can be guilty of thinking all customers are aware of the potential of limited companies because of the continued debate.

Syms said: “I picked up a call from another broker company. I had a conversation with a customer about to buy his eighth buy-to-let who still hasn’t had a tax conversation and was about to buy it in his personal name.”

 

 

She added that we could begin to see another customer segment emerge including buy-to-let investors deliberately targeting properties below an A to C Energy Performance Certificate rating planning to refurbish up to and beyond a C standard to increase the investment value.

Greg Cunnington, COO at LDN Finance said the holiday let market may have initially looked like a pandemic phenomenon but enquiries continue to grow representing another opportunity, with Jeremy Duncombe, MD at Accord adding that new build is another area the lender expects to thrive, despite the further supply and demand challenges that may bring.

Sponsored content created on behalf of Accord Mortgages. For intermediary use only.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.