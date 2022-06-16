You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Vision returns as in-person event

by:
  • 16/06/2022
  • 0
Mortgage Vision returns as in-person event
Mortgage Brain’s Mortgage Vision event is back on the road for its 14th year.

The sessions, which cover wide-ranging topics in the mortgage sector, will take place in September and October across 10 events. 

All delegates who attend can claim up to three-and-a-half CPD hours towards the chartered insurance institute and personal finance society scheme. 

Mortgage Vision is free to attend and includes speakers such as Robert Sinclair, chief executive of the Association for Mortgage Intermediaries; Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank Group (OSB); Emily Hollands, head of specialist finance and new build at OSB; Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain; and Sharon Marshall, sales director intermediaries at Mortgage Brain. 

Roundtable learning sessions on product and tech innovation will be held by lenders and providers including Aldermore, Buckinghamshire Building Society, Coventry for Intermediaries, Family Building Society, Fluent Money, Hodge, Mortgage Brain, OSB Group, Royal London, Saffron for Intermediaries, and Skipton Building Society.  Here are the dates:

  • 13 September – Newcastle
  • 14 September – Leeds
  • 27 September – Manchester
  • 28 September – Birmingham
  • 4 October – Exeter
  • 5 October – Newport
  • 11 October – Maidstone
  • 12 October – Esher
  • 18 October – Elstree
  • 19 October – Southampton

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “Our industry is rapidly changing. Mortgage Vision provides a fantastic opportunity to share the latest insights and business opportunities with mortgage advisers. The focus of Mortgage Vision is understanding what would make a difference to the broker and working with lenders and providers to deliver the best possible outcome. 

“We always have such a fantastic response to our Mortgage Vision events, which demonstrates the desire among brokers to keep on top of the developing trends within the market and how they can best support their clients.” 

Mortgage advisers can book their seats at https://bit.ly/3HAmQc4. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.