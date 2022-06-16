Mortgage Vision returns as in-person event

Mortgage Brain’s Mortgage Vision event is back on the road for its 14th year.

The sessions, which cover wide-ranging topics in the mortgage sector, will take place in September and October across 10 events.

All delegates who attend can claim up to three-and-a-half CPD hours towards the chartered insurance institute and personal finance society scheme.

Mortgage Vision is free to attend and includes speakers such as Robert Sinclair, chief executive of the Association for Mortgage Intermediaries; Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank Group (OSB); Emily Hollands, head of specialist finance and new build at OSB; Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain; and Sharon Marshall, sales director intermediaries at Mortgage Brain.

Roundtable learning sessions on product and tech innovation will be held by lenders and providers including Aldermore, Buckinghamshire Building Society, Coventry for Intermediaries, Family Building Society, Fluent Money, Hodge, Mortgage Brain, OSB Group, Royal London, Saffron for Intermediaries, and Skipton Building Society. Here are the dates:

13 September – Newcastle

14 September – Leeds

27 September – Manchester

28 September – Birmingham

4 October – Exeter

5 October – Newport

11 October – Maidstone

12 October – Esher

18 October – Elstree

19 October – Southampton

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “Our industry is rapidly changing. Mortgage Vision provides a fantastic opportunity to share the latest insights and business opportunities with mortgage advisers. The focus of Mortgage Vision is understanding what would make a difference to the broker and working with lenders and providers to deliver the best possible outcome.

“We always have such a fantastic response to our Mortgage Vision events, which demonstrates the desire among brokers to keep on top of the developing trends within the market and how they can best support their clients.”

Mortgage advisers can book their seats at https://bit.ly/3HAmQc4.