Investec hires trio to mortgage intermediary team

Investec has appointed Chris Watts, Kieran Emmanuel and Zulfi Islam to its mortgage intermediary team in London.

The firm said the appointments were part of its plans to grow the team to meet continued demand for its services and reach growth strategy targets.

Watts will take on the role of business development manager (BDM) and joins from Cynergy Bank, where he was relationship director.

Prior to that he worked at Butterfield Mortgages for around four years, and before that he was at Harrods Bank for around six years.

Emmanuel has been appointed associate BDM and has worked with Investec’s private client lending operations team since 2019 when he graduated university.

Islam will be apprentice BDM, the first one for around 18 months. He previously went to Nottingham Trent University and before joining Investec, worked as a sales specialist at Apple.

Peter Izard, head of intermediary business development at Investec, said: “This is an exciting time to be working for Investec Bank. The mortgage intermediary business development team, in particular, is seeing high demand for our services, and we needed to bolster the team to continue to meet our growth plans.

“We are pleased that Chris and Zulfi are joining the business and to announce our promotion of Kieran within the team. We are committed to focusing on developing our people and helping them to progress their careers which we believe demonstrates the career progression opportunities within the business.”