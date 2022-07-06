Nationwide ups rates on existing borrower products

Nationwide has increased rates on products for existing members by as much as 0.30 per cent.

For those switching rates, pricing will increase between 0.05 per cent and 0.30 per cent. Rates now begin at 3.14 per cent for a two-year fixed switcher product at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV).

For borrowers aged 55 and over, rates on five and 10-year fixed mortgage options have increased by 0.20 per cent to 3.69 per cent and 3.79 per cent respectively.

Rates on additional borrowing products, including switcher additional borrowing, will rise by between 0.05 per cent and 0.25 per cent. Family deposit mortgages have also been increased by between 0.05 per cent and 0.26 per cent.

Across green additional borrowing products, rates have gone up by 0.15 per cent. Rates start from 2.99 per cent.

A Nationwide spokesperson said: “These changes are reflective of the current interest rate environment, which has seen mortgage rates increase across the market. Despite the increases, our switcher range remains priced the same or lower than our new business equivalents and are amongst the lowest rates in the market.”