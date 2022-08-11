Nationwide increases tracker rates

The changes come into force from tomorrow with rates starting from 2.69 per cent in both its new and existing business range.

In its new business range, tracker rates for its new member moving, first-time buyer, shared equity and remortgage loans have gone up.

A new member moving two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £999 fee is 2.69 per cent, and its fee-free equivalent is 3.29 per cent.

In its first-time buyer two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee the rate is 2.79 per cent and its no-fee option is 3.44 per cent.

For shared equity tracker rates in this range, rates begin from 2.79 per cent for products with a £999 fee and 3.44 per cent for fee-free products.

Remortgage rates initially start from 2.74 per cent for fee-paying products and then from 3.34 per cent if they are fee-free.

In its existing business range, tracker rates have gone up for its existing members moving home, shared equity, additional borrowing, switcher and switcher additional borrowing segments.

For existing members moving, products with a £999 fee start at 2.69 per cent and fee-free products start at 3.29 per cent.

On the shared equity side, rates start from 2.79 per cent for £999 fee products and 3.44 per cent for no-fee options.

Additional borrowing and switcher products both start from 2.69 per cent for £999 fee options and 3.14 per cent for no-fee options.

Switcher additional borrowing fee-free options have increased and now start from 2.69 per cent.