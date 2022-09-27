HSBC to temporarily withdraw new business resi and BTL products

HSBC will remove its new business residential and buy-to-let products from the market effective immediately, repricing and releasing them again from tomorrow.

In a missive to brokers, the lender said that its existing customer switching ranges would remain available for UK residential and buy-to-let customers.

A HSBC UK spokesperson said: “In order to ensure that we stay within our operational capacity, from time to time we need to limit the amount of business we can take each day, which means that once certain daily limits are reached, we will need to limit our range for the rest of that day.

“Our broker products will be available again tomorrow, 28 September. We continue to review the situation regularly.”

Several lenders have had to temporarily remove products over the past few days due to economic volatility. Factors include the pound falling to a new low, swap rates rising and recent base rate increases.

It comes after the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a range of tax cutting measures in his mini Budget on Friday.

Lenders who have made changes to their propositions over the past few days include Zephyr Homeloans, Atom Bank, Accord Mortgages, Nationwide, Halifax, The Nottingham, BM Solutions, Paragon, Keystone Property Finance, West One Loans, Clydesdale Bank, Virgin Money, Bank of Ireland, Foundation Home Loans, Skipton Building Society and Leeds Building Society.

Brokers said that as lenders paused business it put increased pressure on those remaining, as applications that would have gone elsewhere now have a smaller pool of lenders to choose from.

They have urged potential borrowers to have all their documents ready to go and to act quickly to secure deals as lenders are expected to continue repricing.