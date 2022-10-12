You are here: Home - News -

Shawbrook completes securitisation of TML buy-to-let portfolio

  • 12/10/2022
Shawbrook Bank has completed the securitisation of a portfolio of buy-to-let mortgage loans originated by The Mortgage Lender.

The Lanebrook Mortgage Transaction 2022-1 comprised of 2,452 loans against properties in England, Wales and Scotland and raised £346m. 

This will give Shawbrook additional funding to support its growth and further diversify its funding base. The bank acquired The Mortgage Lender in May last year. 

It is the fifth securitisation Shawbrook has completed since 2019. 

 

“Repeat issuer in the debt capital markets”

Dylan Minto, chief financial officer at Shawbrook, said: “We are pleased to have successfully completed this transaction as it represents strategic diversification of our funding profile, whilst validating the high quality of our asset base. As Shawbrook’s fifth securitisation to date, this positions us as a solid repeat issuer in the debt capital markets. 

“This transaction significantly increases the contingent wholesale funding options available to us and provides evidence that our advanced liability management approach is offering valuable optionality to our business model.” 

