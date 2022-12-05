Demand for tracker and discounted mortgages jumps – Rose Capital Partners

Tracker and discounted mortgages have surged in popularity with clients, while activity on fixed-rates drops to levels last seen in 2014, according to one broker firm.

Rose Capital Partners said fewer than half of all mortgages arranged for clients were fixed rates, down from more than 90 per cent in September.

Between October and November the proportion of clients opting for a fix halved as variable rate mortgages increased in popularity.

More than a third of clients in November opted for trackers, and 15 per cent opted for discounted rate.

This compares to eight per cent and one per cent respectively in October.

Rose Capital said there is a big price difference between fixed and variable mortgages, with the latter being considerably cheaper.

Richard Campo, founder of Rose Capital Partners (pictured), said: “Given that some lenders are still only offering fixed rate products, it’s now more important than ever that borrowers seek professional advice from an experienced mortgage broker to ensure that they find the right loan for their circumstances.

“For so long now, it has been the trend to secure a fixed rate product, with the help of comparison and sourcing platforms, as most fixed rates were similar in structure and cost.

“But with today’s tricky market conditions and the wide variety of mortgage products that are emerging, it’s time to get back to the basics of traditional broking – taking a full background brief from clients, talking one to one with all types of lenders, and staying abreast of which products are coming onto the market.

“Therefore, variable rates have to be a large part of the conversation at present.”

Building societies are offering some of the most competitive mortgages at present, according to Campo.

He added: “Building societies are offering some really cheap discount rates currently, circa 3.5 per cent vs a market average of circa five per cent for a fixed rate, which is very attractive for our clients.

“They provide excellent customer service and often take a more comprehensive, longer term view of borrowers, working with them to tackle a complex income or the odd credit blip. As brokers, we have a responsibility to consider recommending discount or tracker rates from smaller lenders rather than stick with what we know.”