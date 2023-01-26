You are here: Home - News -

Natwest becomes latest bank to announces branch closures

by: Paloma Kubiak
  • 26/01/2023
Natwest becomes latest bank to announces branch closures
NatWest has confirmed it will close more than 20 branches in England and Wales as customers continue to increase mobile banking.

The high street banking giant will close 23 branches between April and June 2023, with the majority in England, and two in Wales

In total in 2022, NatWest confirmed it would close 79 branches, with half of the closures taking place during the year. However, in October, it announced more than 40 branches were earmarked for closure, with these taking effect from January 2023.

Meanwhile, LINK data revealed more than 600 bank branch closures were announced during 2022, across brands including Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Nationwide Building Society, HSBC, Barclays, RBS and Danske Bank.

The NatWest closures come after Barclays, TSB and Lloyds/Halifax recently confirmed branch closures this year.

 

Move to mobile means more closures

A NatWest spokesperson, said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Paloma Kubiak

