Air Academy to host masterclass events

Later life lending platform Air’s academy will host a series of six regional masterclasses, which will focus on marketing and lead generation aimed at advisers wanting to develop their later life business.

There will be around 50 advisers per event to encourage interaction and will be hosted by platform partners including More2Life, Canada Life, Hodge, Just and Standard Life Home Finance.

The workshops aim to help advisers and broker firms expand their businesses in the current market while managing the challenge of upcoming Consumer Duty regulation.

Events will take place in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, London, Bristol and Edinburgh between February and March.

There will also be guest speakers Jon Dunckley, financial services consultant and author, and Phil Calvert, financial services specialist. The former will focus on creating new business through psychology and the latter will look at marketing and lead generation via AI.

Stuart Wilson (pictured), chairman of Air Club, said: “Following our recent Later Life Lending Symposium, we heard from advisers about the challenges they are facing in the current market around lead generation and marketing.

“They are keen to support more customers with a wider range of needs but want to ensure they are complying with new consumer duty regulations and undertake this in a sustainable methodical manner.”

He continued: “We are therefore delighted to unveil our first regional roadshows which are designed to not only provide access to experts but allow for real practical knowledge sharing between members. Our Ambassadors have stepped up to support this and I look forward to hearing from individual as we help them to build their lead generation and marketing capabilities.

“Fundamentally, the masterclass events will build upon our goal to ensure that advisers across the country are well equipped to meet their own ambitions and support the demands of their customers.”