LendInvest launches residential mortgage offering across the UK

Backed by a £300mn deal with Lloyds Banking Group, the LendInvest mortgage platform has entered the UK’s £1.2tr homeowner mortgage market, offering a range of products to intermediaries.

The range includes LendInvest’s Key Worker Mortgage, its Credit Friendly Mortgage and its Qualified Professional Mortgage. The deals are aimed at borrowers with more complex credit histories and sources of income.

Rates start from 5.39 per cent and loan to value (LTV) ratios up to 90 per cent. Applications would be made online online using the company’s proprietary technology platform. Customers of the LendInvest Residential Homeowner range are eligible for £400 off valuation fees.

Lendinvest: ‘A landmark day’

Esther Morley (pictured), managing director for residential homeowner at LendInvest, said: “Today is a landmark day for both LendInvest and the mortgage market as we bring our 13-year track record of proprietary technology and people-driven expertise to residential mortgages market wide.

“There are a significant number of people in the UK with complex income streams or multiple streams of income, from NHS contract workers to actors to barristers to self-employed individuals, who find it harder to get a mortgage because of their income sources or less regular pay cheques. These customers, alongside those with more complex credit histories, are often overlooked by mainstream lenders.

“Our new product range is tailored to their needs, providing access to the finance they require to buy the home of their dreams, without all the stress and hassle.”

Last week, Mortgage Solutions reported that the firm had added a number of mortgage packager firms to its panel as it continued rolling out its residential homeowner mortgage.