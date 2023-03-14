LendInvest partners with packagers as part of resi rollout

LendInvest has added mortgage packager firms to its panel as it continues rolling out its residential homeowner mortgage.

The lender secured £300m in funding from Lloyds to support the launch earlier this year and debuted with Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club brokers. The range is aimed at borrowers with complex or multiple sources of income, such as the self-employed and small business owners.

Dynamo, Brightstar, 3MC and Mortgages for Business are among the packager firms which have been signed up to distribute LendInvest’s residential offering, as well as its short-term and buy-to-let products.

Tony Field, sales director at Dynamo, said the residential products would give the firm’s clients additional options, and pointed to the qualified professional mortgage with an income multiple of 6.49 times income as well as its 90 per cent loan to value option.

He added: “Our team have always been impressed with LendInvest’s easy and straightforward submission process and I anticipate a very positive response to this new residential range from brokers and clients alike.”

Gina Blagden, head of sales at Brightstar, said: “When operating in the specialist market, we wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to start the process until an application has already been declined by several lenders, and time becomes a major factor. We need providers like LendInvest who not only give us early access to competitive products, but can also offer flexible solutions to our clients’ needs.”