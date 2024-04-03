Lendinvest cuts rates and adds valuation offer

Lendinvest will offer free valuations on small houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) as an Easter incentive and cut rates by up to 0.15%.

The limited-edition offer is aimed at first-time landlords and offers free valuations on small HMO properties up to £500,000.

The lender has also cut its entire buy-to-let (BTL) range by up to 0.15%, adding that it wants to “build on an unprecedented start to the year for its buy-to-let business”.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at Lendinvest, said: “Landlords and brokers have come forward in huge numbers in the first quarter of 2024 as they look to make up for lost time in 2023.

“Our focus remains sharply on monitoring the market closely and tailoring our product suite accordingly, with the goal of stimulating growth in the market while providing all-important support for first-time landlords.”

She added: “We’re one of few lenders who will support a first-time landlord to purchase a small HMO or small MUFB, and this free valuation offer on small HMOs is part of supporting them and all landlords to meet their ambitions.”

The firm has been growing its proposition following the securing a £5m securitisation deal, launching bridging loan products aimed at those looking to acquire and ‘flip’ homes for a profit.

The company added a strategic partners programme for brokers that “recognises and rewards brokers” for high business levels in the last year, and also added BTL business to its mortgage portal.