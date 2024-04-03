Lendinvest cuts rates and adds valuation offer

Lendinvest will offer free valuations on small houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) as an Easter incentive and cut rates by up to 0.15%.
The limited-edition offer is aimed at first-time landlords and offers free valuations on small HMO properties up to £500,000.
The lender has also cut its entire buy-to-let (BTL) range by up to 0.15%, adding that it wants to “build on an unprecedented start to the year for its buy-to-let business”.
Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at Lendinvest, said: “Landlords and brokers have come forward in huge numbers in the first quarter of 2024 as they look to make up for lost time in 2023.
“Our focus remains sharply on monitoring the market closely and tailoring our product suite accordingly, with the goal of stimulating growth in the market while providing all-important support for first-time landlords.”
She added: “We’re one of few lenders who will support a first-time landlord to purchase a small HMO or small MUFB, and this free valuation offer on small HMOs is part of supporting them and all landlords to meet their ambitions.”
The firm has been growing its proposition following the securing a £5m securitisation deal, launching bridging loan products aimed at those looking to acquire and ‘flip’ homes for a profit.
The company added a strategic partners programme for brokers that “recognises and rewards brokers” for high business levels in the last year, and also added BTL business to its mortgage portal.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.