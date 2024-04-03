You are here: Home - News -

News

Lendinvest cuts rates and adds valuation offer

by:
  • 03/04/2024
  • 0
Lendinvest cuts rates and adds valuation offer
Lendinvest will offer free valuations on small houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) as an Easter incentive and cut rates by up to 0.15%.

The limited-edition offer is aimed at first-time landlords and offers free valuations on small HMO properties up to £500,000.

The lender has also cut its entire buy-to-let (BTL) range by up to 0.15%, adding that it wants to “build on an unprecedented start to the year for its buy-to-let business”.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at Lendinvest, said: “Landlords and brokers have come forward in huge numbers in the first quarter of 2024 as they look to make up for lost time in 2023.

“Our focus remains sharply on monitoring the market closely and tailoring our product suite accordingly, with the goal of stimulating growth in the market while providing all-important support for first-time landlords.”

She added: “We’re one of few lenders who will support a first-time landlord to purchase a small HMO or small MUFB, and this free valuation offer on small HMOs is part of supporting them and all landlords to meet their ambitions.”

The firm has been growing its proposition following the securing a £5m securitisation deal, launching bridging loan products aimed at those looking to acquire and ‘flip’ homes for a profit.

The company added a strategic partners programme for brokers that “recognises and rewards brokers” for high business levels in the last year, and also added BTL business to its mortgage portal.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.