Bridging

LendInvest targets home ‘flippers’ with new products

  • 23/01/2024
LendInvest Mortgages has launched two new bridging loan products aimed at those looking to acquire and ‘flip’ homes for a profit.

Both the ‘house flip bridge’ and ‘landlord refurb bridge’ are available up to 85 per cent loan-to-value, with a minimum loan size of £100,000. Interest is rolled up automatically and repaid at the end of the loan. The products do not require monitoring on the works being carried out, which LendInvest argued allows borrowers to quickly acquire and sell homes.

Intermediaries can access the new bridging loans through the LendInvest Mortgages portal.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at LendInvest Mortgages, said the lender was continually looking to enhance its product offering.

She continued: “With the launch of the house flip bridge and landlord refurb bridge, we are looking to empower landlords and property investors alike to seize opportunities, increase yields, and thrive in the dynamic property market. These new products, combined with our dedicated support and market-leading portal, reflect our unwavering commitment to supporting our borrowers while they do what they do best, build high quality homes.” 

The product launches come after the lender sealed a £5m securitisation at the start of the year.

 

