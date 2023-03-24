Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/03/2023

The Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate to 4.25 per cent, and the consequent reaction from brokers, were among the most read stories this week.

Analysis of the impact on the mortgage market from the banking crisis caused by the collapse of several US banks, along with the below-market sale of Credit Suisse, also ranked highly.

The latest ONS House Price Index showing that house prices had risen by around £17,000 in two months, and Moneyfacts figures revealing that average fixed mortgage rates dropping to a six-month low also piqued readers’ interest.