Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/03/2023

  • 24/03/2023
The Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate to 4.25 per cent, and the consequent reaction from brokers, were among the most read stories this week.

Analysis of the impact on the mortgage market from the banking crisis caused by the collapse of several US banks, along with the below-market sale of Credit Suisse, also ranked highly.

The latest ONS House Price Index showing that house prices had risen by around £17,000 in two months, and Moneyfacts figures revealing that average fixed mortgage rates dropping to a six-month low also piqued readers’ interest.

 

Bank of England raises base rate to 4.25 per cent

 

Santander cuts select rates and adds sub-four per cent deal

 

UK house prices rise £17,000 in 12 months – ONS

 

Fraud is on the rise and brokers need to watch out – Cox

 

Average fixed mortgage rates drop to six-month low – Moneyfacts

 

BoE base rate rise expected but ‘huge disappointment to housing market’‒ analysis

 

Banking ‘contagion’ contained but mortgage lending appetite could slow

 

Nationwide slashes fixed and tracker rates by up to 0.45 per cent

 

Deja vu for brokers over FCA’s mortgage lender intervention ‒ analysis

 

BTL 2023: Public purse should not be used for landlord retrofits

 

