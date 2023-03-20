You are here: Home - News -

Santander cuts select rates and adds sub-four per cent deal

  • 20/03/2023
Santander will reduce the majority of its new business fixed rates by up to 0.28 per cent, selected tracker rates by around 0.34 per cent, and has added a sub-four per cent purchase deal.

The changes come into force from tomorrow.

The lender is bringing out a five-year fixed purchase rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee at 3.99 per cent.

Santander said this was its lowest on-sale fixed rate along with its current remortgage version. It added that its fee-fee five-year fixed rate at the same LTV had been withdrawn.

On the new business side, residential purchase deals up to 95 per cent LTV and remortgage deals going up to 90 per cent LTV will be reduced by around 0.28 per cent.

This includes its five-year fixed residential purchase rate with no fee at 75 per cent falling by 0.28 per cent to 4.15 per cent.

Its two-year fixed residential remortgage deal with £999 fee at 90 per cent LTV will decrease by 0.11 per cent to 5.09 per cent.

New build deals between 60 and 85 per cent LTV have also been cut. Its 2.5 year fixed rate with no fee at 85 per cent LTV will reduce by 0.26 per cent to 4.89 per cent.

Tracker rates will fall by up to 0.34 per cent, and select residential fixed rates in its product transfer range will decrease by up to 0.11 per cent.

Santander said the completion deadline for product transfers was 5 August, 29 September for purchases and 6 October for remortgages.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.