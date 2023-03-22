You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Fraud is on the rise and brokers need to watch out – Cox

by: Steve Cox, Chief Commercial Officer at Fleet Mortgages
  • 22/03/2023
  • 0
Fraud is on the rise and brokers need to watch out – Cox
Given the significant sums of money that are involved in the mortgage process, it is perhaps not surprising it remains a big target for fraudsters and those looking to dupe both advisers and lenders.

We have to be honest here and say that over the course of the last three to six months, we have seen a noticeable uptick in the number of false documents that are being passed to us in order to support a case/application.

That appears to be the case for other lenders as well and it’s therefore imperative that advisers are vigilant, particularly in the buy-to-let space, when it comes to dealing with applicants and cases which may not be all they are cracked up to be.

Just recently, our credit director, Diane Mitchell, shared with the sales team a presentation on some of the documents that have been passed to us via advisers under the suggestion they are ‘legit’.

While some of these fraudulent pay slips, bank statements, etc are what we might call incredibly good copies which need some considerable forensic work in order to determine them as fakes, there are others for which it’s possible to see less things ‘right’ with them than ‘wrong’.

And in those cases, we would certainly expect an adviser to be able to sort the document wheat from the chaff, before they ever get sent to us.

 

Implications for advisers

Why is this important? Well, for a start, fraudulent mortgages have the potential to cause significant financial distress to many parties, but there’s also the point to make about what it could mean for an adviser’s livelihood.

Let’s make no bones about this, even if the fake documents sent to us are of the very highest ‘quality’, there will be implications for the adviser concerned.

For a start, it may well result in a warning to the adviser, and if we did receive any more then – regardless of how convincing they are – it’s going to mean we will consider having to remove that adviser from our panel.

This sort of information is also shared amongst the lending community, so you can imagine how this might be viewed by others who the adviser might try to work with.

For network members, the stakes might be even higher. Many networks require an adviser to have a full panel, and therefore being taken off by one lender, could result in them putting their status as a network member at risk. The further consequences of this are obvious in terms of their ability to keep on providing mortgage advice.

We have one case at the moment, where a network member has been suspended, however the adviser is telling us that the fake documents came direct from the client, whereas the client is saying the documents were doctored by the adviser before being sent on to us. They are effectively blaming each other and the network are currently helping us look into the real facts of the case.

It won’t need me to tell experienced advisers the dangers inherent in letting one less-than-satisfactory document come through to a lender, and there needs to be an absolute zero tolerance policy when it comes to this type of thing. If in doubt, don’t send.

Indeed, you too might be seeing more attempts at attempted fraud, because of the economic situation some people might find themselves in.

 

Watch this one area

One area to be particularly vigilant on is unencumbered properties where the ‘client(s)’ are trying to raise significant amounts by mortgaging the property. We have again seen an increase in cases where people are trying to commit fraud in order to secure the cash, and again it might leave an adviser guilty by association if these attempts end up with us as attempted cases.

For the vast majority of advisers, this will seem like I’m teaching you to suck eggs. However, please be aware of what is going on, the increase in the number of fraud attempts, and if you’d like further information, our sales team will be able to share with you some of the issues we have come up against recently.

The priority here is to make sure everyone is both vigilant and protected.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Steve Cox, Chief Commercial Officer at Fleet Mortgages

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.