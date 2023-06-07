You are here: Home - News -

News

TML relaunches residential and buy-to-let deals; Santander ups PT rates – round-up

by:
  • 07/06/2023
  • 0
TML relaunches residential and buy-to-let deals; Santander ups PT rates – round-up
The Mortgage Lender (TML) has brought back its residential and buy-to-let mortgage products.

Products have also been repriced, which the lender said “reflect the market”. 

The lender withdrew its products at the end of last month, citing the “increased cost of funding” sparked by a rise in swap rates over the previous weeks. 

The relaunched products include its residential cashback and fee saver options, as well as two and five-year products with rates starting from 6.19 per cent with a £995 fee. 

Across its core buy-to-let products, its five-year fix at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) has rates starting from 5.49 per cent, while its two-year fixes begin from 5.94 per cent. 

There are also products for houses in multiple occupation (HMO), expats, holiday let and short-term let. The expat product rate is 6.74 per cent while the holiday and short-term let rate is 6.84 per cent. 

Steve Griffiths (pictured), chief commercial officer at The Mortgage Lender, said: “In challenging market conditions we are pleased to be able to ensure minimal disruption to intermediaries and their customers by allowing a realistic submission window for our withdrawn products, followed by a timely full release of our repriced range.   

“We remain committed to providing our broker partners access to competitive mortgage deals and the ability to offer their clients attractive and suitable products combined with outstanding service delivery.” 

 

Santander raises product transfer rates

Santander will increase rates across all its residential and buy-to-let product transfer fixed rates by between 0.05 per cent and 0.33 per cent. 

This will apply from 8 June. 

It will also be removing its five-year fixed buy-to-let remortgage at 75 per cent LTV, which has a rate of 4.59 per cent and a £3,999 fee. 

Applications for outgoing rates will be accepted until close of business today. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are product transfers becoming more popular than remortgages?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/