Mortgage Brain awarded first CPD accreditation from SMP

The newly-launched recognition is to assure the quality of CPD activities for mortgage advisers.

Mortgage Brain has received the accreditation for its Mortgage Vision events delivered through its AE3 Media brand.

The Mortgage Vision roadshows began on 12 September and run until 18 October, with events still yet to take place in Esher, Birmingham and Newcastle.

The events include presentations and discussions between lenders and brokers, as well as offering networking opportunities.

The SMP accreditation acknowledges CPD hours which focus on mortgage advice and training which meets its transparency, quality and professional development criteria.

Nicola Mellor, qualifications director for the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) which is the organisation behind the SMP, said: “We are very pleased to be able to introduce the new SMP CPD accreditation mark, to sit alongside our existing CII and PFS marks. The SMP mark recognises high quality CPD that has been subjected to a thorough review process, providing real assurance to mortgage advice professionals seeking learning and development.

“It’s also terrific to highlight Mortgage Brain as the first organisation to reach the SMP bar for use of the new mark, and we encourage other providers to engage with our accreditation process, in an industry-wide effort to raise professional standards.”

Iain Cartlidge, managing director of AE3 Media, added: “Having the support of the SMP accreditation framework has always been a very important part of our events, to ensure that we are providing valuable, thought-provoking content to our adviser delegates who can take the defined learning outcomes and apply practical solutions for their businesses.

“The new mark demonstrates our continued commitment to professional learning and development and delivering the highest standards across our events portfolio.”