One week to go until Mortgage Vision

Mortgage Brain’s free regional mortgage industry roadshow, Mortgage Vision, kicks off in a week with three new venues in Bolton, Derby and Gloucester.

There are a few limited places and advisers can register their interest on the Mortgage Vision website http://mortgagevision.net

The roadshow kicks off in Elstree, Hertfordshire, on the 12 September and runs across in September and October in 10 regional venues.

Tuesday 12 September – Elstree, DoubleTree by Hilton London Elstree

Wednesday 13 September – Southampton, Novotel Southampton

Tuesday 19 September – Derby, Pride Park Stadium

Wednesday 20 September – Bolton, Bolton Stadium Hotel

Tuesday 3 October – Esher, Sandown Park Racecourse

Wednesday 4 October – Maidstone, Mercure Maidstone Great Danes

Tuesday 10 October – Newcastle, Delta Hotels by Marriot Newcastle Gateshead

Wednesday 11 October – Birmingham, National Conference Centre

Tuesday 17 October – Exeter, Exeter Racecourse

Wednesday 18 October – Gloucester, Gloucester Rugby Club

Each event is tailored to mortgage advisers in the areas and gives them a “space where they can learn from each other, share ideas, and enhance their work methods alongside their peers”.

Topics up for discussion include Consumer Duty, value of client data, later life lending, role of specialist packagers, lending solutions for clients with complex incomes, adverse credit and affordability and issues along with protection and general insurance.

Speakers at the event include OSB Group’s group intermediary director Adrian Moloney, senior corporate account manager Ian Scarrott and corporate account manager Andy Williams.

Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ chief executive Robert Sinclair and senior policy adviser Stacy Penn will be speaking along with Mortgage Brain’s sales director for intermediaries Sharon Marshall and Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director.

Wyatt said: “Mortgage Vision is the must-attend event for Directly Authorised and Appointed Representative mortgage advisers. Every year, this roadshow gets even bigger and better, bringing together the brightest and best of innovation and collaboration in the mortgage advisory space.

“This year, we’ve three new venues, reaching our greatest number of advisers ever. Those attending will be immersed in insightful discussions led by leading experts and have the unique opportunity to connect with the very best in our industry. Plus, the added advantage of claiming up to 3.5 CPD hours makes it even more rewarding. We hope to see you there.”