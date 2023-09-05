You are here: Home - News -

News

One week to go until Mortgage Vision

by:
  • 05/09/2023
  • 0
One week to go until Mortgage Vision
Mortgage Brain’s free regional mortgage industry roadshow, Mortgage Vision, kicks off in a week with three new venues in Bolton, Derby and Gloucester.

There are a few limited places and advisers can register their interest on the Mortgage Vision website http://mortgagevision.net

The roadshow kicks off in Elstree, Hertfordshire, on the 12 September and runs across in September and October in 10 regional venues.

  • Tuesday 12 September – Elstree, DoubleTree by Hilton London Elstree
  • Wednesday 13 September – Southampton, Novotel Southampton
  • Tuesday 19 September – Derby, Pride Park Stadium
  • Wednesday 20 September – Bolton, Bolton Stadium Hotel
  • Tuesday 3 October – Esher, Sandown Park Racecourse
  • Wednesday 4 October – Maidstone, Mercure Maidstone Great Danes
  • Tuesday 10 October – Newcastle, Delta Hotels by Marriot Newcastle Gateshead
  • Wednesday 11 October – Birmingham, National Conference Centre
  • Tuesday 17 October – Exeter, Exeter Racecourse
  • Wednesday 18 October – Gloucester, Gloucester Rugby Club

Each event is tailored to mortgage advisers in the areas and gives them a “space where they can learn from each other, share ideas, and enhance their work methods alongside their peers”.

Topics up for discussion include Consumer Duty, value of client data, later life lending, role of specialist packagers, lending solutions for clients with complex incomes, adverse credit and affordability and issues along with protection and general insurance.

Speakers at the event include OSB Group’s group intermediary director Adrian Moloney, senior corporate account manager Ian Scarrott and corporate account manager Andy Williams.

Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ chief executive Robert Sinclair and senior policy adviser Stacy Penn will be speaking along with Mortgage Brain’s sales director for intermediaries Sharon Marshall and Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director.

Wyatt said: “Mortgage Vision is the must-attend event for Directly Authorised and Appointed Representative mortgage advisers. Every year, this roadshow gets even bigger and better, bringing together the brightest and best of innovation and collaboration in the mortgage advisory space.

“This year, we’ve three new venues, reaching our greatest number of advisers ever. Those attending will be immersed in insightful discussions led by leading experts and have the unique opportunity to connect with the very best in our industry. Plus, the added advantage of claiming up to 3.5 CPD hours makes it even more rewarding. We hope to see you there.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.