FIBA adds Paragon to lender panel

The partnership will give FIBA members access to Paragon’s wide range of products.

Paragon supports landlords across the sector from limited companies and limited liability partnerships through to new entrants to the market.

The company also offers short-term finance products for light, standard, and heavy refurbishment, along with a forward funding facility for landlords looking to grow their portfolio properties.

The move comes after FIBA has recently added Lloyds Bank and HSBC to its lender panel.

Martin Reynolds (pictured), chair of FIBA, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Paragon Bank to the FIBA Lender Panel. I’ve worked alongside the Paragon team over a number of years, and I know well the quality of service and support they bring to the specialist BTL markets.

“Often market leaders and most definitely innovators in this space, FIBA members can be assured of highly attractive products, swift service, and a range of supporting solutions offering clients greater choice across the key areas sought-after by today’s professional portfolio landlords.

“Paragon are also strong educators in the sector, and we look forward to engaging in the future for our members’ longer-term benefit.”

Sally Wright, national account manager of Paragon, added: “We’re thrilled to be joining the FIBA panel and excited to explore the opportunities that collaborating more closely can bring about.

“Working with FIBA members makes sense for both parties; Paragon’s wealth of experience and expertise in serving specialist markets is closely aligned to the complex business that FIBA brokers are often so well-versed in.

“Our proposition provides members with more solutions for their clients in the specialist BTL space – whether that be purchasing large houses in multiple occupation (HMO), operating through limited company structures or offering short-term finance options and forward funding for landlords upgrading existing properties or expanding portfolios.”