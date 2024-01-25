FIBA adds Lloyds Bank to lender panel

The Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) has brought Lloyds Banking Group on to its lender panel effective immediately.

The partnership will offer FIBA members access to support from Lloyds in key areas such as term lending, healthcare, trading, and real estate.

Lloyds Baking Group covers commercial mortgages, residential and commercial investment, development finance, and niche goodwill lending for dental practices and pharmacies.

Members will also be able to access other finance options like invoice finance, asset finance, and merchant services product solutions.

Martin Reynolds (pictured), chair of FIBA, said: “Whilst our markets still present challenges, we are pleased to be starting a new year with a range of partners keen to join our FIBA lender panel.

“The introduction of Lloyds Bank’s business and commercial services offers our members new opportunities and ways of further supporting their clients across defined business areas.”

He continued: “As a well-known and trusted name across the financial markets, its team is committed to the provision of service and support for intermediaries in commercial markets, and we know they will offer opportunity for brokers who are keen to engage in support of their clients’ aspirations.”

Jon Wilcox, head of business and commercial intermediaries at Lloyds Banking Group, added: “Joining the FIBA community aligns perfectly with our organisational purpose of Helping Britain Prosper.

“We are committed to funding the growth of SMEs and supporting housing in the UK. Our dedicated team of business development managers will provide FIBA members with specialist knowledge and support across the real estate, healthcare and trading sectors and all parts of the country.

“In a market that’s always changing, we’re continuously developing our product solutions, and making it easier for brokers and their clients to do business with us. We can’t wait to broaden our support for UK businesses and welcome FIBA members into our commercial panel.”