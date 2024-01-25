You are here: Home - News -

News

FIBA adds Lloyds Bank to lender panel

by:
  • 25/01/2024
  • 0
FIBA adds Lloyds Bank to lender panel
The Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) has brought Lloyds Banking Group on to its lender panel effective immediately.

The partnership will offer FIBA members access to support from Lloyds in key areas such as term lending, healthcare, trading, and real estate.

Lloyds Baking Group covers commercial mortgages, residential and commercial investment, development finance, and niche goodwill lending for dental practices and pharmacies.

Members will also be able to access other finance options like invoice finance, asset finance, and merchant services product solutions.

Martin Reynolds (pictured), chair of FIBA, said: “Whilst our markets still present challenges, we are pleased to be starting a new year with a range of partners keen to join our FIBA lender panel.

“The introduction of Lloyds Bank’s business and commercial services offers our members new opportunities and ways of further supporting their clients across defined business areas.”

He continued: “As a well-known and trusted name across the financial markets, its team is committed to the provision of service and support for intermediaries in commercial markets, and we know they will offer opportunity for brokers who are keen to engage in support of their clients’ aspirations.”

Jon Wilcox, head of business and commercial intermediaries at Lloyds Banking Group, added: “Joining the FIBA community aligns perfectly with our organisational purpose of Helping Britain Prosper.

“We are committed to funding the growth of SMEs and supporting housing in the UK. Our dedicated team of business development managers will provide FIBA members with specialist knowledge and support across the real estate, healthcare and trading sectors and all parts of the country.

“In a market that’s always changing, we’re continuously developing our product solutions, and making it easier for brokers and their clients to do business with us.  We can’t wait to broaden our support for UK businesses and welcome FIBA members into our commercial panel.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.