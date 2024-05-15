Coventry BS signs Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

Coventry Building Society has become the latest signatory to the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC), to coincide with Mental Health Awareness week.

Mental Health Awareness week began on 13 May.

Signatories to the charter must agree to its recommendations, which include encouraging open conversations about mental health, developing mental health awareness among employees and providing working conditions that promote a healthy work-life balance.

They must also ensure there is a focus on mental health at work and in performance.

The mutual already has more than 30 mental health first aiders and hosts drop-in sessions for employees to discuss mental health. Coventry Building Society also encourages employees to take time to focus on their wellbeing.

On 13 May, colleagues of Coventry Building Society met with MIMHC co-founders Jason Berry, Will Lloyd-Hayward and Jonathan White at the head office in Coventry, to support them on the first day of their 125-mile fundraising walk.

The walking challenge will take place over five days and end at HSBC’s office in Canary Wharf. The group will walk around 26 miles each day, and people are welcome to join the challenge at various points.

To donate, please follow the link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jason-berry-2

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “This industry can be a fast-paced, challenging environment to work in – but, no matter what, mental wellbeing should always come first. That’s something we want to make clear, not only to our own colleagues, but to all our partners in the field too.

“By signing the charter brokers and lenders are sending a strong signal that mental wellbeing is vital to the industry and everyone should feel empowered to talk about it.”