Air Group reshuffles senior team as founder Wilson departs

Stuart Wilson, founder and former CEO of Air Group and chair of Air Club, will be leaving the business to set up a consultancy firm.

Wilson’s consultancy firm will have a focus on the later life lending sector and will continue to support the team after he leaves at the end of the month.

He founded Air in 2007 and was CEO for nearly 15 years.

Jon Tweed, group distribution director, will also leave Air Group to pursue new opportunities and continue to work in the later life lending sector.

While at Air, Tweed helped to shape the company’s distribution strategy and led the drive to centre affordability in client conversations.

Senior leadership changes

Paul Glynn will remain in his role as CEO of Air and continue with the firm’s Comprehensive Conversations initiative. Mike Taylor will also remain managing director of Air.

The firm has appointed Alec Parkinson as company director of sales and operations. He joins from Key, where he was customer engagement director for over 10 years.

At Air, Parkinson will lead its team of telephone and field-based consultants to grow its membership base and support existing partnerships.

Shazia Iqbal has been promoted to director of marketing, and she will build on Air Club’s propositions. She has worked for the firm for two years and has almost 20 years of experience in financial services.

Glynn said: “Stuart’s contribution to Air and the whole later life lending market has been amazing. His knowledge and experience are exceptional, and I know his consultancy support to the market going forward will be superb. The whole team at Air send him our best wishes.

“We must also say goodbye to Jon, who in a short time has become an essential source of wisdom and insight during a time of seismic change in the later life lending market. He will be missed, and we are fortunate that he will remain a close ally in the coming years.”

Wilson (pictured) added: “The time is right for me to step back from Air. I am in the process of setting up a consultancy business and look forward to providing support to lenders and distributors who are operating or intend to step into the later life lending market. This is a dynamic and exciting sector, and I feel the time is right to return to a frontline role and want to pivot my skills to support firms across this sector as it faces into a hugely exciting period. I remain committed to ensuring that positive customer outcomes stay at the forefront of the later life lending conversation.

“I am so very proud of what the team at Air continues to achieve. The breadth and depth of the proposition they offer their members and corporate partners is second to none. Working alongside such industry heavyweights as Jon was a rich privilege and a career highlight. I wish Paul Glynn and his team the very best and know that we will maintain a close relationship going forward.”

Tweed said: “Since joining Air Group as a consultant in 2020, I’ve seen first-hand how a truly mobilised and innovative later life lending platform can make real breakthroughs in compliance, lead generation, marketing, and training and development. But now is the time for me to move on to other opportunities. The later life lending market is an ever-changing space, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive.”