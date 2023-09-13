You are here: Home - News -

News

Air launches later life lending affordability tool

by:
  • 13/09/2023
  • 0
Air launches later life lending affordability tool
Later life lending platform Air has launched a tool to help advisers discuss and assess affordability with their clients.

The Later Life Lending Navigator is part of Air Sourcing and will comprise two tools at first. 

One tool will look at top level affordability to narrow down the potential product options for borrowers and the other tool will allow advisers to compare the cost of borrowing across different lifetime mortgages. It will compare options with repayments, no repayments, residential and retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages. 

Air will continue to build and develop the tool based on feedback and support from members and partners, with a view to add more product categories as they are launched. 

Paul Glynn (pictured), CEO of Air, said: “The later life lending market is evolving, and affordability is becoming an increasingly important consideration for many customers keen to manage their borrowing. Consumer Duty, the proliferation of new and emerging products as well as the higher interest rates, have all pushed this issue to the top of the agenda. 

“Air is therefore delighted to launch its Later Life Lending Navigator tool, which it has built with input from members, partners and lenders who are keen to help more formally integrate these important considerations into their advice process. Providing personalised advice which stands the test of time is the aim of every adviser and these tools will help our members to deliver against this ambition.” 

 

Industry backing 

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said the lender was “honoured” to have been part of the development of the tool. 

She added: “It will help advisers discuss the full suite of options available to customers who can afford to make payments and will complement the tools and products offered as part of our range.” 

Will Hale, chief executive at Key, said: “In the context of enhanced expectations post-Consumer Duty and an ever-evolving later life lending market, Air’s Navigator can play a central role in helping advisers demonstrate a field of vision beyond their own specialism and support the delivery of good customer outcomes.  

“As we embed the tool into our advice process, being able to quickly assess affordability and other aspects of product eligibility alongside softer preferences can help our advisers have a more rounded discussion with customers about all the options that may be available to them.” 

He said being able to illustrate the difference in cost across products would help advisers “probe and challenge” preconceptions borrowers might have and bring a focus to the importance of making repayments.   

Hale said: “With older customers suffering as a result of the cost of living crisis and sometimes a sharp increase in mortgage repayments as they come off fixed rate deals, the need for good quality advice centred around affordability has never been more important.”  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.