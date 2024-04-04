You are here: Home - News -

Air’s Comprehensive Conversations manifesto gets over 70 signatories

  • 04/04/2024
Air's Comprehensive Conversations manifesto gets over 70 signatories
Later life lending platform Air’s Comprehensive Conversations manifesto has had over 70 signatories in just under a month since the launch.

Signatories of the Comprehensive Conversations manifesto include More2life, Standard Life Home Finance, Viva Retirement Solutions, and Eadon & Co.

The manifesto aims to raise awareness of a “new demographic of customers”, with the majority possibly having mortgage debt into retirement.

Air said that many members of this demographic will rely on later life lending support to help them manage debt on a fixed retirement income.

It also aims to help advisers and clients “navigate the complexities of the mortgage market, changing regulations, evolving product options, and affordability challenges and income”.

Signatories of the manifesto pledge to adhere to regulatory and industry guidance, provide support and education, use tools and technology to put consumer affordability at the forefront, explore all options available to customers and expand advice products and serving offerings where possible, ensure customers have an understanding of non-product-related options and create safer tracks for the wider industry to match good customer outcomes.

Air has also brought out six masterclasses to support signatories and the wider industry in reaching a “service quality benchmark”.

The full manifesto can be viewed and signed here.

 

‘A new generation of potential later life lending customers’

Paul Glynn (pictured), CEO at Air, said: “Ever since its launch, the Comprehensive campaign has only grown in momentum, and today’s milestone is yet another step in our journey to ensure that every later life lending customer receives a strong outcome regardless of their entry point into the advice journey. We welcome those firms who have already signed the manifesto, and invite those who have not to join us.

“As the traditional equity release demographic seeking to unlock funds for discretionary spending moves into older age groups, a new generation of potential later life lending customers in their 50s, still shouldering the burden of mortgage payments into retirement, provide advisers the opportunity to grow their customer base and provide long-term solutions to their needs.

“This group requires specialist triage and referral services to identify the best mortgage solutions that suit their financial situation best, across both mainstream and later life lending sectors.”

Ben Waugh, managing director at More2life, added: “The new manifesto outlines a starting point for a conversation – it is not the final word on the Comprehensive Conversations movement. If the IFA sector is to honour its pledges to later life customers, we must closely collaborate to provide quality support to advisers whilst meeting every single one of the FCA’s regulatory requirements.

“Air’s Safer Tracks initiative will set the groundwork, establishing the benchmark for high-quality broker education, effective sourcing tools, and innovative mortgage technology. Real change rarely arrives from individual effort – we must work together to set the standard, and it begins when we talk to each other.”

Jonathan Barrett, CEO and co-founder at Comentis, said: “In 2024, the later life lending sector will reach an evolutionary crossroads. It’s vital that all lenders, regardless of their specialist focuses, are prepared to step into a future where they recognise that there is no longer such a thing as a traditional or uniform equity release customer.

“Instead customers will come in many different forms; some will continue to unlock wealth to fund discretionary spending, others will lean on lifetime mortgages to reduce their debt burden in retirement. Because of this, recognising and catering to the varying degrees of client vulnerability will be paramount.

“As an Air ambassador, it’s a privilege to support Air and the Comprehensive Conversations campaign in its ongoing effort to modernise the industry and establish an agreed definition of quality for technological solutions and customer service.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

