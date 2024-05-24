You are here: Home - News -

News

Coventry BS to buy Co-op Bank for £780m

by:
  • 24/05/2024
  • 0
Coventry BS to buy Co-op Bank for £780m
Coventry Building Society has agreed to purchase The Co-operative Bank for a cash consideration of £780m.

This will create a group with a balance sheet of £89bn, as of 31 December. 

The acquisition is expected to allow Coventry Building Society to “leverage its financial scale” and “diversified funding base” to invest in its branches and customer services and broaden its footprint. 

Coventry Building Society said it would remain a mutual and was committed to being an independent, member-owned building society. 

The Co-op Bank will be integrated into the mutual “gradually over the years” and, during this period, the two will operate under their current brand names. 

Work will be done to integrate their services in the future. 

The combined group will be led by David Thorburn as chair and Steve Hughes as chief executive. 

The Co-op Bank will become a subsidiary of Coventry Building Society when the acquisition is complete and will operate with a separate independent board following completion. 

The cash needed to acquire The Co-op Bank will be funded from Coventry Building Society’s existing cash resources at completion. 

 

‘A transformational moment for members and customers’

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete early next year. 

Of the cash consideration, up to £125m will be deferred for three years after completion and subject to the performance of The Co-op Bank. 

David Thorburn, chair of Coventry Building Society, said: “I believe this is a transformational moment for members and customers of the society and The Co-operative Bank. We’re building on our shared heritage and creating a stronger mutual business that will deliver in the best interests of our current and future members.” 

Steve Hughes, chief executive of Coventry Building Society, added: “By bringing together Coventry Building Society and The Co-operative Bank, we will be able to deliver more value to more people in the coming years. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, most importantly, our ability to sustain the great value and outstanding service that matters most to our members.” 

In April, the two had reached non-binding terms for a £780m cash acquisition.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/