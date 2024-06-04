You are here: Home - News -

DIFF Change Maker nominations open

by:
  • 04/06/2024
  • 0
Nominations for the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum’s (DIFF's) Change Maker initiative have opened.

The Change Maker scheme recognises individuals who are delivering diversity and inclusion (D&I) or sustainability initiatives to make the mortgage industry fairer, more balanced and more environmentally conscious.

To nominate yourself or someone else, please follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/changemakers/nominate/

The scheme does not have finalists or an eventual winner, but aims to showcase important initiatives within the individuals’ business or the wider industry, and recognises all nominees.

It aims to recognise the individuals’ hard work and inspire others to contribute to positive change in the mortgage sector.

It covers a wide range of issues, with previous Change Makers showing how they were promoting the green agenda or had programmes or policies to encourage inclusivity and improve the representation of diverse groups.

To see profiles of some of previous Change Makers, please follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/?s=Change+Maker

Individuals can nominate themselves or somebody else for Change Maker recognition.

The application involves a testimonial, which is a maximum of 500 words and includes describing an initiative that has been introduced in the last 12 months that has made a positive contribution to your business, customers and the wider market by improving policy and standards, customer care, environmental awareness or D&I.

You will then outline who the initiative has benefitted and quantify the positive impact the change has made.

The deadline is 21 June, and the Change Makers will be announced at the illustrious British Mortgage Awards on 4 July at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.

Danielle Moore, operations director at AE3 Media, said: “Our Change Makers deserve to receive the highest recognition at the industry’s most glittering night of the year, the British Mortgage Awards.

“Change Makers have led from the front and forged long-lasting change in the mortgage industry to the benefit of all. All of our nominees deserve credit for the sheer hard work and tenacity it takes to overcome the obstacles to UK corporate diversity and inclusion, bringing hearts and minds with them along the way.”

 

