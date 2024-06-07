Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/06/2024

The news that select Tenet Group entities would go into administration with 95 redundancies was the most read this week.
Santander appointing David Morris as its head of homes for Santander UK also ranked highly this week.
An analysis of leasehold costs in shared ownership, UK Finance’s overview of mortgage lending figures so far this year, and high-loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage withdrawals were also of interest.
Select Tenet Group entities go into administration with 95 redundancies
Santander appoints Morris as head of homes
Lenders pull high-LTV mortgages off shelves but no ‘mass exit’ yet – Moneyfacts
A ‘strong’ start to activity in 2024 may not tell the whole story – Clifford
Accord Mortgages £5k Deposit Mortgage has ‘created a splash’ – Duncombe
Broker organises ‘girls’ trip’ to raise importance of work/life balance
Lenders are keeping an eye on escalating leasehold costs, brokers say – analysis
Gen H to share borrower credit commitments to give brokers transparency
Mortgage lending recovers but pricing declines stall in Q1 – UK Finance
And the base rate wait goes on – Howes
