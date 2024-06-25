Enness Global hires Crowson as head of Scotland

Mortgage advice firm for high and ultra high net worth individuals, Enness Global, has appointed Tamara Crowson (pictured) as its head of Scotland.

The role at the high net worth broker was created to cater to the growing demand for high value mortgage finance in Scotland, driven by an increasing number of properties worth £1m and more.

Crowson has more than 25 years of experience in private banking and will be based in Scotland to support the firm’s clients in the country.

She spent nine years at Virgin Money as a private banking relationship manager, as well as over 14 years at Clydesdale Bank first as branch manager then later business associate.

Islay Robinson, CEO at Enness Global, said: “With some of the most impressive real estate in the UK, Scotland has always been a market we have taken seriously. However, the creation of this new role will allow us to better meet the growing needs of the high-net-worth north of the border, as well as non-residents looking to purchase and invest in Scotland.

“I am also delighted to welcome Tamara Crowson, as our new head of Scotland, who brings an intimate understanding of the local market developed over her 25 years within the Scottish private banking sector.”

He added: “Tamara’s appointment significantly enhances Enness’ global team as well as strengthening its international footprint. Especially as we know many high net worth clients have complex, international finance needs and highly value in-market, in-person support and knowledge.”

Enness Global brought out its suite of additional services to meet HNW needs earlier this year, which covers company formation, corporate structure support and success planning for internationally minded individuals wanting to navigate government-approved citizenship and residency channels.