You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Brain’s Mortgage Vision returns with added locations

by:
  • 02/07/2024
  • 0
Mortgage Brain’s Mortgage Vision returns with added locations
Mortgage Brain’s Mortgage Vision is returning in 2024 and will be held in more locations with 12 events.

Attendees of the Mortgage Vision events will be able to network with industry professionals as well as discuss and learn about mortgage market trends, regulatory changes and issues concerning the sector. 

This year’s events will include a new partner panel discussion, which will explore potentially new revenue streams for mortgage brokers. This will cover technology support for client management, solutions to implement customer value and loyalty and referral opportunities. 

There will also be an update from the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) that will cover the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and its approach to Consumer Duty, as well as its supervisory priorities and agenda on achieving net zero emissions. 

The Mortgage Vision event will also have keynote presentations and roundtable sessions. Attendees will earn up to 3.75 continuing professional development (CPD) hours towards the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Personal Finance Society (PFS) schemes.

There will be a complimentary breakfast, lunch and refreshments. 

Guest speakers include Robert Sinclair and Rachel Edwards from AMI, as well as Emily Hollands, Jonathan Mann, Ian Scarrott, and Andy Williams from OSB Group. 

Professionals from Fluent Money, SimplyBiz, PMS, Propp and LMS will also be in attendance. 

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “Mortgage Vision is all about fostering a spirit of mortgage industry collaboration within the broker community. These mortgage industry events provide a platform for learning and sharing strategies to equip brokers with the essential knowhow to drive further income, and enhance customer engagement.

“Collaborative learning is crucial to better serving clients and improving our industry, and the Mortgage Vision roadshow series does precisely that.”

 

Confirmed Mortgage Vision locations are: 

Elstree: Tuesday 10 September 

Southampton: Wednesday 11 September 

Newcastle: Wednesday 18 September 

Falkirk: Thursday 19 September 

Leeds: Monday 23 September 

Manchester: Tuesday 24 September 

Esher: Wednesday 2 October 

Brighton: Thursday 3 October 

Birmingham: Wednesday 9 October 

Norwich: Thursday 10 October 

Gloucester: Wednesday 16 October 

Exeter: Thursday 17 October 

 

For more information on the upcoming Mortgage Vision events, or to register, please visit: http://mortgagevision.net

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Has the removal of the affordability stress test had an impact on the mortgage market?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.