Mortgage Brain’s Mortgage Vision returns with added locations

Mortgage Brain’s Mortgage Vision is returning in 2024 and will be held in more locations with 12 events.

Attendees of the Mortgage Vision events will be able to network with industry professionals as well as discuss and learn about mortgage market trends, regulatory changes and issues concerning the sector.

This year’s events will include a new partner panel discussion, which will explore potentially new revenue streams for mortgage brokers. This will cover technology support for client management, solutions to implement customer value and loyalty and referral opportunities.

There will also be an update from the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) that will cover the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and its approach to Consumer Duty, as well as its supervisory priorities and agenda on achieving net zero emissions.

The Mortgage Vision event will also have keynote presentations and roundtable sessions. Attendees will earn up to 3.75 continuing professional development (CPD) hours towards the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Personal Finance Society (PFS) schemes.

There will be a complimentary breakfast, lunch and refreshments.

Guest speakers include Robert Sinclair and Rachel Edwards from AMI, as well as Emily Hollands, Jonathan Mann, Ian Scarrott, and Andy Williams from OSB Group.

Professionals from Fluent Money, SimplyBiz, PMS, Propp and LMS will also be in attendance.

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “Mortgage Vision is all about fostering a spirit of mortgage industry collaboration within the broker community. These mortgage industry events provide a platform for learning and sharing strategies to equip brokers with the essential knowhow to drive further income, and enhance customer engagement.

“Collaborative learning is crucial to better serving clients and improving our industry, and the Mortgage Vision roadshow series does precisely that.”

Confirmed Mortgage Vision locations are:

Elstree: Tuesday 10 September

Southampton: Wednesday 11 September

Newcastle: Wednesday 18 September

Falkirk: Thursday 19 September

Leeds: Monday 23 September

Manchester: Tuesday 24 September

Esher: Wednesday 2 October

Brighton: Thursday 3 October

Birmingham: Wednesday 9 October

Norwich: Thursday 10 October

Gloucester: Wednesday 16 October

Exeter: Thursday 17 October

For more information on the upcoming Mortgage Vision events, or to register, please visit: http://mortgagevision.net