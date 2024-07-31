Advise Wise brings out API integration with Canada Life

Later life lending platform Advise Wise has introduced an application programming interface (API) integration with later life lender Canada Life.

The API integration means that Advise Wise users can request instant key facts illustrations (KFIs) and submit online applications from Canada Life’s product range in a few clicks directly on the platform.

The two systems are connected with an authentication solution that allows users to connect to Canada Life’s portal through their Advise Wise account.

The API integration streamlines the sourcing process and saves time on logging into the lender portal and rekeying client case details.

Benjamin Wells, head of product and development at Advise Wise, added: “We’re thrilled to announce the API integration with Canada Life, and the extension of the instant KFIs and online app submission features to a new product range. Advise Wise is at the front line of technical innovations in the later life landscape, as we’re always working with the major industry providers to bring advisers better experiences and to simplify the advice process.”

He continued: “This enhancement follows many more integrations we’ve already developed with several later life lenders and specialist solicitors, as we connect different systems to simplify processes and empower advisers to achieve more. We remain committed to offering our users best-in-class technology, and now more than ever it plays a very important role in the industry, helping the market grow while enhancing customer outcomes.”

Sadna Zaman, proposition development manager of home finance at Canada Life, said: “In a market that is constantly changing and evolving, we know that time is of the essence. So we are really pleased to be working with Advise Wise to launch another API link to our adviser portal.

“This integration will save processing time and provide advisers with a more streamlined journey, helping to ensure that the application process works as smoothly as possible. This is a great step forward for the market and the advisers we support.”