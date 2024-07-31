You are here: Home - News -

Advise Wise brings out API integration with Canada Life

  31/07/2024
Advise Wise brings out API integration with Canada Life
Later life lending platform Advise Wise has introduced an application programming interface (API) integration with later life lender Canada Life.

The API integration means that Advise Wise users can request instant key facts illustrations (KFIs) and submit online applications from Canada Life’s product range in a few clicks directly on the platform.

The two systems are connected with an authentication solution that allows users to connect to Canada Life’s portal through their Advise Wise account.

The API integration streamlines the sourcing process and saves time on logging into the lender portal and rekeying client case details.

Benjamin Wells, head of product and development at Advise Wise, added: “We’re thrilled to announce the API integration with Canada Life, and the extension of the instant KFIs and online app submission features to a new product range. Advise Wise is at the front line of technical innovations in the later life landscape, as we’re always working with the major industry providers to bring advisers better experiences and to simplify the advice process.”

He continued: “This enhancement follows many more integrations we’ve already developed with several later life lenders and specialist solicitors, as we connect different systems to simplify processes and empower advisers to achieve more. We remain committed to offering our users best-in-class technology, and now more than ever it plays a very important role in the industry, helping the market grow while enhancing customer outcomes.”

Sadna Zaman, proposition development manager of home finance at Canada Life, said: “In a market that is constantly changing and evolving, we know that time is of the essence. So we are really pleased to be working with Advise Wise to launch another API link to our adviser portal.

“This integration will save processing time and provide advisers with a more streamlined journey, helping to ensure that the application process works as smoothly as possible. This is a great step forward for the market and the advisers we support.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

