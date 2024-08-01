Sandbanks is UK’s most expensive coastal area with asking prices of £1.6m

Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset, is the most expensive coastal area in Great Britain, with an average asking price of nearly £1.6m.

According to data from Rightmove, which analysed around 200 coastal areas across Great Britain, Canford Cliffs in Poole is the second-most expensive coastal area, with an average asking price of £1.2m.

Milford on Sea in Hampshire took the third spot, with an average asking price of £751,442.

On the flip side, the cheapest coastal area asking price was in Saltcoats, Ayrshire, at £114,365, followed by Easington in County Durham at £122,520 and Peterlee in County Durham at £124,593.

The report found there were “price hotspots”, where the average asking price has climbed significantly year-on-year.

Peterlee in County Durham topped the price hotspot list, with average asking prices rising 15% annually, followed by Heysham in Lancaster with 7% yearly growth and Colwyn Bay in Conwy climbing 6% year-on-year.

Regarding the most searched areas, London, Cornwall and Glasgow topped the list. However, Devon fell from the third spot to number six, overtaken by Glasgow, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Coastal areas ‘continue to be popular’

Rightmove said that the pandemic trend of people looking for coastal areas over cities could be reversing.

However, Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “Whilst the pandemic-driven surge for seaside areas has calmed down and reversed back to more normal levels, areas around Great Britain’s coast continue to be popular with many people.

“Particularly at this time of year, many people consider what a home by the sea and away from the hustle and bustle of a city could look like, or perhaps explore estate agents’ windows while on holiday.”

Steve Isaacs, director at Luxury and Prestige Realty in Poole, added: “It’s been a positive first half of the year for us, even with mortgage rates staying high and the election called.

“The areas of Sandbanks and Canford Cliffs continue to be very popular, and prime waterfront properties in Sandbanks have been doing particularly well. For those that can, the lifestyle of living in a beautiful location by the sea will always be appealing and is not to be underestimated.”