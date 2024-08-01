You are here: Home - News -

News

Sandbanks is UK’s most expensive coastal area with asking prices of £1.6m

by:
  • 01/08/2024
  • 0
Sandbanks is UK’s most expensive coastal area with asking prices of £1.6m
Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset, is the most expensive coastal area in Great Britain, with an average asking price of nearly £1.6m.

According to data from Rightmove, which analysed around 200 coastal areas across Great Britain, Canford Cliffs in Poole is the second-most expensive coastal area, with an average asking price of £1.2m.

Milford on Sea in Hampshire took the third spot, with an average asking price of £751,442.

On the flip side, the cheapest coastal area asking price was in Saltcoats, Ayrshire, at £114,365, followed by Easington in County Durham at £122,520 and Peterlee in County Durham at £124,593.

The report found there were “price hotspots”, where the average asking price has climbed significantly year-on-year.

Peterlee in County Durham topped the price hotspot list, with average asking prices rising 15% annually, followed by Heysham in Lancaster with 7% yearly growth and Colwyn Bay in Conwy climbing 6% year-on-year.

Regarding the most searched areas, London, Cornwall and Glasgow topped the list. However, Devon fell from the third spot to number six, overtaken by Glasgow, Bristol and Edinburgh.

 

Coastal areas ‘continue to be popular’

Rightmove said that the pandemic trend of people looking for coastal areas over cities could be reversing.

However, Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “Whilst the pandemic-driven surge for seaside areas has calmed down and reversed back to more normal levels, areas around Great Britain’s coast continue to be popular with many people.

“Particularly at this time of year, many people consider what a home by the sea and away from the hustle and bustle of a city could look like, or perhaps explore estate agents’ windows while on holiday.”

Steve Isaacs, director at Luxury and Prestige Realty in Poole, added: “It’s been a positive first half of the year for us, even with mortgage rates staying high and the election called.

“The areas of Sandbanks and Canford Cliffs continue to be very popular, and prime waterfront properties in Sandbanks have been doing particularly well. For those that can, the lifestyle of living in a beautiful location by the sea will always be appealing and is not to be underestimated.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.