April Mortgages improves capital-raising criteria for first-time buyers

Long-term fixed rate lender April Mortgages has widened its capital-raising criteria to offer a “significant boost to prospective first-time buyers”.

April Mortgages can now support applications from borrowers looking to raise additional capital for gifting purposes when remortgaging.

Borrowers will now be able to borrow up to four-and-a-half times their income for gifting purposes.

Gifting was not previously accepted for capital raising.

The lender said that gifting has become “increasingly significant” in the UK mortgage market, as saving for a deposit has become more challenging due to the rising cost of living and house price growth.

James Pagan (pictured), director of product and portfolio management at April Mortgages, said: “Homeownership has become harder to achieve for would-be buyers in recent years, as it has become more challenging to save the required deposit. April Mortgages is passionate about supporting first-time buyers, and by expanding our capital-raising criteria, we are making it easier for loved ones to gift deposits while also benefitting from the vital peace of mind our products provide.

“Combined with our loan-to-income [LTI] caps increase for first-time buyers, April Mortgages is helping more borrowers to not only purchase a home, but stay in it for the long term.”

April Mortgages recently increased its LTI cap to six times earning for all borrowers, having previously been four-and-a-half times income.

The lender soft launched back in April and is backed by a Dutch pension fund, and the firm offers terms from five to 15 years.