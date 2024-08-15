You are here: Home - News -

Long-term fixed rate lender April Mortgages rolls out products with SPF Private Clients

by:
  • 15/08/2024
Long-term fixed rate specialist April Mortgages has rolled out its deals to all brokers at SPF Private Clients.

The full roll-out comes after a successful trial period, where a small number of SPF brokers had access to the long-term fixed rate deals offered by April Mortgages.

The extension of the partnership means there are more options for a wider number of brokers across the market, as brokers who use Legal and General Mortgage Club can refer suitable clients to SPF Private Clients as part of its L&G Referral Pro panel.

This means brokers can receive a “competitive commission” without the risk of cross or repeat sales, while delivering long-term fixed rates to their customers.

April Mortgages, which soft launched in April and is backed by a Dutch pension fund, offers long-term fixed rates from five to 15 years. Pricing starts from 4.9%.

The firm has brought out higher loan-to-income (LTI) caps after broadening its capital-raising criteria, which means more can benefit from long-term fixed rate deals.

Gareth Lowman, director and head of lending at SPF Private Clients, said: “The initial trial with April Mortgages was a great success. It’s clear that there is a real need for truly long-term fixed rates for those who value the security and certainty they offer, particularly after the volatility we have seen in recent years. I have no doubt that these products will be welcomed by our entire broker team and their clients.”

Mark Eaton, chief operating officer at April Mortgages, added: “We are delighted to have fully rolled out our products with all of SPF’s brokers. April Mortgages is committed to working closely with the nation’s top brokers to ensure that peace of mind is available to more borrowers through our longer-term fixed rate products.

“These partnerships are also crucial to our plans to refine our products and processes, taking broker feedback on board throughout.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

