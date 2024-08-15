Long-term fixed rate lender April Mortgages rolls out products with SPF Private Clients

Long-term fixed rate specialist April Mortgages has rolled out its deals to all brokers at SPF Private Clients.

The full roll-out comes after a successful trial period, where a small number of SPF brokers had access to the long-term fixed rate deals offered by April Mortgages.

The extension of the partnership means there are more options for a wider number of brokers across the market, as brokers who use Legal and General Mortgage Club can refer suitable clients to SPF Private Clients as part of its L&G Referral Pro panel.

This means brokers can receive a “competitive commission” without the risk of cross or repeat sales, while delivering long-term fixed rates to their customers.

April Mortgages, which soft launched in April and is backed by a Dutch pension fund, offers long-term fixed rates from five to 15 years. Pricing starts from 4.9%.

The firm has brought out higher loan-to-income (LTI) caps after broadening its capital-raising criteria, which means more can benefit from long-term fixed rate deals.

Gareth Lowman, director and head of lending at SPF Private Clients, said: “The initial trial with April Mortgages was a great success. It’s clear that there is a real need for truly long-term fixed rates for those who value the security and certainty they offer, particularly after the volatility we have seen in recent years. I have no doubt that these products will be welcomed by our entire broker team and their clients.”

Mark Eaton, chief operating officer at April Mortgages, added: “We are delighted to have fully rolled out our products with all of SPF’s brokers. April Mortgages is committed to working closely with the nation’s top brokers to ensure that peace of mind is available to more borrowers through our longer-term fixed rate products.

“These partnerships are also crucial to our plans to refine our products and processes, taking broker feedback on board throughout.”