You are here: Home - News -

News

UK has ‘slowest’ housing transaction process, research finds

by:
  • 20/08/2024
  • 0
UK has ‘slowest’ housing transaction process, research finds
The listing-to-completion timeline for housing transactions in the UK is the slowest of 12 global nations, a property information firm has found.

Analysis from Moverly revealed that it took an average of 179 days, or nearly six months, for a house sale in the UK to complete. 

For its research, Moverly compared the listing-to-completion timescales in the UK, US, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, France, New Zealand, and the UAE. 

It found that, altogether, the average time it took for a property to go through the entire sale process was 110 days – roughly three-and-a-half months. 

The UK has the longest timescale, and was followed by Italy, where Moverly found it took 159 days to complete a house sale. 

The length of completion was found to be 152 days – or five months – in Spain, Portugal and Singapore, followed by Germany with an average of 137 days, equating to four-and-a-half months. 

The fastest nation to complete a home sale was the US at 53 days, or nearly two months. 

 

Sluggish conveyancing and uncertainty plaguing housing transactions

Gemma Young, CEO of Moverly, said the slower housing transaction process was because of “unique idiosyncrasies causing bumps and obstacles that sellers and property professionals have to navigate throughout the selling journey” in the UK. 

She said many other countries had managed to fix these issues, including “archaic conveyancing practices to elongated windows in which buyers and sellers are legally allowed to change their minds and pull out of transactions”. 

Young added: “It seems you have to move halfway around the world to access a decent home selling process. The Americans are showing the rest of the world up, while the UK is making everyone else look very good. That’s not to say the US model is better, but it’s certainly much faster and we should be doing everything we can to speed up what has become a painfully sluggish journey here in the UK. 

“Conveyancing is a definite culprit when it comes to delaying the selling process, and this is because too many of the legal processes that pave the way to exchange of contracts have remained unchanged for decades, if not longer. By simply streamlining and digitising many of the conveyancing processes, we have proven that the time to sell can be reduced from up to 70%, which means the UK is perfectly capable of matching the speed of the US market. As more and more agents and conveyancers adopt the tech solutions that are now widely available to them, we expect the UK’s performance to see radical improvement in a short period of time.” 

Moverly is a member of the Open Property Data Association (OPDA), an organisation that advocates for the use and sharing of digital property information to speed up the transaction process. The firm is also involved in a pilot scheme from LMS to provide digital sale-ready property information, which is available when a property is listed.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

What time would you prefer the first Mortgage Solutions newsletter to be sent?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.