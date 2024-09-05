Virgin Money launches exclusive deals and withdraws products

Virgin Money has brought out a range of exclusive purchase, remortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) products and will withdraw select deals.

The new products will be available from 6 September and come with a free valuation, including exclusive purchase Fix and Switch deals with two-year early repayment charges (ERCs), with pricing starting from 4.93%.

This includes a five-year fixed rate with a £1,495 fee at 90% loan to value (LTV) at 5.19%, and its fee-free deal is priced at 5.44%.

The range also has a fee-saver five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV at 4.93%, and at 95% LTV, the fee-free deal is 5.73%.

Virgin Money is adding exclusive remortgage Fix and Switch fee-savers with two-year ERCs, with a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV at 4.85%. At 85% LTV, it is 5.39%.

The lender is releasing exclusive BTL Fix and Switch products with a £495 fee and two-year ERCs. Examples include a five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV at 4.85% and 4.99% at 75% LTV.

New products also include exclusive BTL Fix and Switch fee-saver with two-year ERCs. This covers a five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV at 5.12%, and it is 5.22% at 75% LTV.

Virgin Money is also adding five-year exclusive BTL portfolio Fix and Switch products with a £495 fee and two-year ERCs. At 60% LTV, the rate is 5.05%, and at 75% LTV, the price is 5.19%.

The fee-free versions are priced at 5.32% at 60% LTV and 5.42% at 75% LTV.

These products are available with a free valuation for purchase customers. Remortgage customers will receive a free valuation, plus £250 cashback.

Virgin Money is also withdrawing all existing Fix and Switch five-year fixed rates and all 70% LTV exclusive remortgage fixed rates at 8pm today.

Brokers should send applications for the withdrawn products by 8pm today.