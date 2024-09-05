You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money launches exclusive deals and withdraws products

by:
  • 05/09/2024
  • 0
Virgin Money launches exclusive deals and withdraws products
Virgin Money has brought out a range of exclusive purchase, remortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) products and will withdraw select deals.

The new products will be available from 6 September and come with a free valuation, including exclusive purchase Fix and Switch deals with two-year early repayment charges (ERCs), with pricing starting from 4.93%.

This includes a five-year fixed rate with a £1,495 fee at 90% loan to value (LTV) at 5.19%, and its fee-free deal is priced at 5.44%.

The range also has a fee-saver five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV at 4.93%, and at 95% LTV, the fee-free deal is 5.73%.

Virgin Money is adding exclusive remortgage Fix and Switch fee-savers with two-year ERCs, with a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV at 4.85%. At 85% LTV, it is 5.39%.

The lender is releasing exclusive BTL Fix and Switch products with a £495 fee and two-year ERCs. Examples include a five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV at 4.85% and 4.99% at 75% LTV.

New products also include exclusive BTL Fix and Switch fee-saver with two-year ERCs. This covers a five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV at 5.12%, and it is 5.22% at 75% LTV.

Virgin Money is also adding five-year exclusive BTL portfolio Fix and Switch products with a £495 fee and two-year ERCs. At 60% LTV, the rate is 5.05%, and at 75% LTV, the price is 5.19%.

The fee-free versions are priced at 5.32% at 60% LTV and 5.42% at 75% LTV.

These products are available with a free valuation for purchase customers. Remortgage customers will receive a free valuation, plus £250 cashback.

Virgin Money is also withdrawing all existing Fix and Switch five-year fixed rates and all 70% LTV exclusive remortgage fixed rates at 8pm today.

Brokers should send applications for the withdrawn products by 8pm today.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/