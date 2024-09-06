Editor’s picks for the week – 06/09/2024

Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the week for your enjoyment.
To kick off our list, the latest figures from Rightmove showed that the cheapest five-year fixed rate at 60% loan to value (LTV) is 3.77%, the lowest since the mini Budget. It follows a trend of falling mortgage rates over the past few weeks and is an indication of improving market sentiment.
Our latest poll results showed that around a third of brokers are seeing more new-build incentives from housebuilders, with some noting an increase in part exchange options. Some noted that the incentives could be masking high prices and said it was crucial to involve a broker in the process and that more support was needed for the new-build sector.
We launched our latest podcast series with Bank of Ireland. The first episode talked about affordability, looking at how lenders’ attitudes have changed towards affordability and what potential gaps there are in the market.
Technology was also a key focus this week, with Ifthikar Mohamed launching an AI-powered client relationship management (CRM) app for mortgage brokers and recruitment platform 1st Call 4 Advisers launching.
