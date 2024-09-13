FTB mortgage costs fall as rates continue to decline – Rightmove

The Rightmove weekly mortgage tracker showed that a first-time buyer purchasing a home worth £227,191 with a five-year fixed mortgage at 85% loan to value (LTV) over 25 years would pay £1,095 per month, compared to £1,191 last year when the asking price for a typical first-time buyer home was higher at £223,614.

This was also slightly cheaper than the average of £1,097 reported by Rightmove last week.

Average mortgage rates have stayed fairly stable week-on-week, with the firm saying the typical two-year fixed rate was 5.03% as of 11 September, down from 5.04% last week. It found that the average five-year fixed rate was 4.67%, down from 4.68% a week earlier.

Compared to this time last year, rates were lower than respective averages of 6.22% and 5.64%.

As of 11 September, the lowest available rate for a two-year fix was 4.12%, and it was 3.77% for a five-year fix.

At 60% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was found to be 4.28%, compared to 5.88% last year, while the average five-year fixed rate was 3.97%, down from 5.27%. The lowest available rates at this tier were 4.12% and 3.77% respectively.

At 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate fell from 6.05% to 4.78% annually. The typical five-year fixed rate decreased from 5.47% to 4.44% year-on-year. This week, the lowest available rates were 4.34% for a two-year fix and 3.93% for a five-year fix.

The average two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV declined from 6.27% a year ago to 5.04% this week, and the average five-year fixed rate moved from 5.71% to 4.7%. The cheapest options at this tier were 4.53% for a two-year fix and 4.14% for a five-year fix.

The average rate for a two-year fix at 90% LTV was 5.47%, down from 6.44% in 2023, and the typical five-year fixed rate dropped from 5.83% to 4.97%. The lowest priced deals at this tier were 5.12% for a two-year fix and 4.55% for a five-year fix.

At 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was 5.71% and the average five-year fixed rate was 5.35% this week, down from respective pricing of 6.56% and 5.97% a year ago. At this level, the cheapest rates were 5.35% for a two-year fix and 5.05% for a five-year fix.