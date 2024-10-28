Afin Bank hires Briggs as intermediary sales director

The newly launched specialist lender has hired James Briggs as its intermediary sales director.

Prior to joining Afin Bank, Briggs was the head of intermediary sales at Together Personal Finance. He has over 25 years’ experience in the specialist mortgage market, including time at Precise Mortgages.

At Afin Bank, he will be at the forefront of developing broker relationships ahead of its planned full launch next year.

Afin Bank was created to support clients with an array of specialist requirements who struggle to secure funding via high street banks or fail to meet the criteria of other specialist lenders. The bank has said it will support borrowers such as those who are self-employed, high-net-worth (HNW), and building their professional careers and have a non-standard income.

The bank will also support Africans living and working in the UK who are poorly served by mainstream lenders because of their nationality, visa status or lack of credit history. Afin Bank said that as it grows, it is likely to appeal to borrowers from other under-served diaspora communities.

Briggs (pictured) said: “I am excited for the opportunity to work with brokers and distribution partners to help fill the criteria gaps and create a competitive proposition for the intermediary community and their clients.

Sponsored Building a better PRS for all With already complex regulation on landlords today and more changes on the horizon, Heather Cara, Sponsored by BM Solutions

“We are creating a specialist lending proposition, comprising a forward-thinking range of products. Our proposition will harness the latest technology to create a product journey without the friction, for both the broker and the borrower. Afin Bank will help brokers convert more cases and support more clients who are currently under-served by the market.”

In his new role, Briggs will join his former Together Personal Finance colleague Alan Davison, who is Afin Bank’s chief commercial officer.

Davison said: “I’m delighted that James is joining us at Afin Bank. He knows the specialist lending market inside out, has a track record for developing long-standing distribution relationships, and really understands how Afin Bank will help this important market.

“Treating our customers and our brokers fairly and with the respect they deserve is very important to Afin Bank and is at the very heart of our values and our business model. I look forward to working with James as he engages with our partners to tell the Afin Bank story.”