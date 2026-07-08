UTB reduces residential mortgage rates by up to 100bps

United Trust Bank (UTB) has made rate reductions of up to 100 basis points (bps) and launched new 90% and 95% loan-to-value (LTV) products.

Its new residential mortgage rates start from 5.24% for two-year fixes for Super Prime customers.

Three- and five-year fixed rates both start from 5.39%.

For Prime Plus members, its two-year fixed rates start from 5.44%. Its three- and five-year fixes start from 5.59%.

New products are available for Super Prime and Prime Plus borrowers. Loans at 90% LTV with maximum size of £750,000 and 95% LTV with maximum loan size of £500,000 have been introduced.

Andrew Ferguson (pictured), commercial director for mortgages, BTL and bridging at UTB, said: “The specialist residential market continues to evolve and brokers need lenders able to combine competitive pricing with the flexibility to support customers whose circumstances don’t always fit standard lending criteria.

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“These latest changes reinforce our commitment to helping brokers place more business with UTB. Alongside significantly reduced rates, we’ve introduced higher-LTV products to help customers with smaller deposits access homeownership whilst continuing to provide the relationship-led service and pragmatic underwriting our broker partners value.

“This is another important step in the ongoing development of our residential proposition and forms part of our wider programme of investment across mortgages, buy-to-let, bridging and second charge lending.”