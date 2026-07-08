Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Mortgage News

UTB reduces residential mortgage rates by up to 100bps

UTB reduces residential mortgage rates by up to 100bps
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 8, 2026
Updated:
July 8, 2026
United Trust Bank (UTB) has made rate reductions of up to 100 basis points (bps) and launched new 90% and 95% loan-to-value (LTV) products.

Its new residential mortgage rates start from 5.24% for two-year fixes for Super Prime customers.

Three- and five-year fixed rates both start from 5.39%.

For Prime Plus members, its two-year fixed rates start from 5.44%. Its three- and five-year fixes start from 5.59%.

New products are available for Super Prime and Prime Plus borrowers. Loans at 90% LTV with maximum size of £750,000 and 95% LTV with maximum loan size of £500,000 have been introduced.

Andrew Ferguson (pictured), commercial director for mortgages, BTL and bridging at UTB, said: “The specialist residential market continues to evolve and brokers need lenders able to combine competitive pricing with the flexibility to support customers whose circumstances don’t always fit standard lending criteria.

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let

Sponsored by Aldermore

“These latest changes reinforce our commitment to helping brokers place more business with UTB. Alongside significantly reduced rates, we’ve introduced higher-LTV products to help customers with smaller deposits access homeownership whilst continuing to provide the relationship-led service and pragmatic underwriting our broker partners value.

“This is another important step in the ongoing development of our residential proposition and forms part of our wider programme of investment across mortgages, buy-to-let, bridging and second charge lending.”

Related
View All

Mortgage News

The Cambridge widens 98% mortgage to whole of market

The Cambridge widens 98% mortgage to whole of market

Mortgage News

Government, industry and lenders need to come together to create end-to-end housing system - Yorkshire Building Society

Govt, industry and lenders need to unite to create end-to-end housing system – YBS

Mortgage News

‘Biggest crime’ is potential buyers giving up on homeownership – Aldermore video

‘Biggest crime’ is potential buyers giving up on homeownership – Aldermore video

Mortgage News

Accord, Coventry and Foundation cut BTL rates - round-up

Accord, Coventry BS and Foundation cut BTL rates – round-up

View All
Tags:
residential mortgage rates
UTB