Government's stake in NatWest falls to below 15% as share sell-off continues

Samantha Partington
October 31, 2024
October 31, 2024
The government’s stake in NatWest has reduced again this month after a further share sell-off reduces its holding in the bank to below 15%.

The Treasury now owns 4.92 billion voting rights after reducing its stake from 15.99% to 14.81% as part of its plan to return the bank to private ownership by 2026.

Earlier this month, the government reduced its shareholding from 20% – a position it held since July.

In September, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced she was scrapping the previous government’s plans for a retail sale of NatWest shares, stating that while the government still intended to exit its shareholding by 2025-26, a retail share sale offer would involve significant discounts.

This, said Reeves, would cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds and would not represent value for money.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
NatWest Bank
Treasury

