Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/11/2024

Readers were also intrigued by Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) putting itself forward as a firm that needed to lead the take-up of artificial intelligence (AI) in the intermediary space, and a report suggesting the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was seen as “incompetent” by consumers.
Also this week was a commentary on how mortgage advisers could retain their relevancy and the suggestion that changes made in the recent Budget would push costs and fees up in the equity release sector.
Coventry BS and Co-operative Bank merger gains regulatory approval
MAB needs to be at ‘forefront’ of AI adoption as firm announces new projectsSponsored
Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
MPs say FCA is ‘incompetent’ and lacks accountability in damning report
The future of mortgage broking in the UK and remaining relevant – Davidson
Barclays cuts mortgage rates; Metro removes annual rental cap for BTL – round-up
Budget pressures could force equity release firms to up fees, cut costs and rethink advice models, says later life boss
Prudence has saved equity release, but the work isn’t over – Daley
Nationwide posts 45% rise in mortgage lending and £2.3bn gain from Virgin Money takeover