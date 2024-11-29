user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/11/2024

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
November 29, 2024
Updated:
November 29, 2024
The news that Co-operative Bank would be returning £90m to shareholders before its subsequently approved merger with Coventry Building Society was the top story this week.

Readers were also intrigued by Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) putting itself forward as a firm that needed to lead the take-up of artificial intelligence (AI) in the intermediary space, and a report suggesting the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was seen as “incompetent” by consumers.

Also this week was a commentary on how mortgage advisers could retain their relevancy and the suggestion that changes made in the recent Budget would push costs and fees up in the equity release sector.

Coventry BS and Co-operative Bank merger gains regulatory approval

MAB needs to be at ‘forefront’ of AI adoption as firm announces new projects

Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health

MPs say FCA is ‘incompetent’ and lacks accountability in damning report

The future of mortgage broking in the UK and remaining relevant – Davidson

Barclays fined £40m by FCA

Halifax launches 1.5-year fixed remortgages

Barclays cuts mortgage rates; Metro removes annual rental cap for BTL – round-up

Budget pressures could force equity release firms to up fees, cut costs and rethink advice models, says later life boss

Prudence has saved equity release, but the work isn’t over – Daley

Nationwide posts 45% rise in mortgage lending and £2.3bn gain from Virgin Money takeover

News

Fleet Mortgages and Dudley BS launch deals for landlords and holiday let investors – round-up

News

TSB names Armengol as CEO as Bulloch retires

News

Property Circle's Hartwell reveals how she overcame PTSD in MIMHC video

News

Tembo raises £14m to support first-time buyers

