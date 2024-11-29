Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/11/2024

The news that Co-operative Bank would be returning £90m to shareholders before its subsequently approved merger with Coventry Building Society was the top story this week.

Readers were also intrigued by Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) putting itself forward as a firm that needed to lead the take-up of artificial intelligence (AI) in the intermediary space, and a report suggesting the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was seen as “incompetent” by consumers.

Also this week was a commentary on how mortgage advisers could retain their relevancy and the suggestion that changes made in the recent Budget would push costs and fees up in the equity release sector.